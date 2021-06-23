Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.06.2021
Jetzt wird der Turnaround eingeläutet: Die Kurschance des Jahres?!
Tecnotree Wins Multi-million Dollar Deal to Accelerate MTN's Digital Transformation Journey across Africa

HELSINKI, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecnotree, a global provider of business support systems for the telecom industry, today announced that MTN, the largest provider of mobile telecommunications services across Africa, has selected Tecnotree as a strategic partner for its digital transformation journey across MTN Benin, MTN eSwatini, MTN Zambia, MTN South Sudan and MTN Cote d'Ivoire.As part of the five-year collaboration with MTN, Tecnotree will deploy its Digital BSS Suite 5 to help accelerate the operator's business growth, increase agility and boost operational efficiency. Compliant with TM Forum standards, the BSS suite will enable MTN to rapidly deliver new and engaging cloud-based digital services to its customers across all its business processes and channels.

"Connecting the unconnected across Africa is a priority for us as part of our Ambition 2025 mission," says Dirk Karl, Chief Procurement Officer at MTN Group. "Working together with like-minded partners to this end is key. Tecnotree's proven experience and unparalleled portfolio of capabilities to drive innovation will be significant in assisting MTN to provide leading digital services across the continent."

The project will be delivered digitally and will incorporate product software licensing, implementation, and post transformation services to support MTN's Ambition 2025 initiative. In addition, the multi-phased strategic transformation project will upgrade existing Tecnotree systems to the new state-of-the-art Tecnotree Digital Suite, consisting of over ten products, that are focused on both consumers and enterprises.

Charles Molapisi, CTIO at MTN Group adds, "MTN's Oxygen programme is a guiding principle for MTN's Ambition 2025 strategy, and we are pleased to deepen our partnership with Tecnotree through this agreement. With Tecnotree's cloud-native Digital BSS Suite 5, we aim to accelerate business growth with faster time-to-market, while continuing to deliver an immersive customer experience, and superior digital operations."

Padma Ravichander, CEO at Tecnotree, says "MTN has been our trusted partner for more than two decades and our new agreement will further accelerate our strategic partnership to help MTN lead the digital revolution across Africa. With our state-of-the art, cloud and 5G ready digital BSS suite 5, we are confident that MTN will be able to deliver rich digital experiences to its subscribers, with speed and agility, enhancing business growth, while simplifying operations. We are thrilled to partner with MTN to help create a digitally connected Africa, that will allow the continent's people to benefit from the delivery of a bold digital world though enhanced coverage and connectivity."

CONTACT:

Priyesh Ranjan, CFO
+971 50 955 1188
marketing@tecnotree.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15858/3372693/1435864.pdf

Release

https://mb.cision.com/Public/15858/3372693/92a008ef1ca19010_org.jpg

MTN 5 Blue Social tile

