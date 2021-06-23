Although key elements of Custodian REIT's (CREI's) FY21 results had been previously disclosed, the detailed annual report includes additional details on its robust FY21 performance and prospects. In H221 rent collection strengthened, DPS increased and asset values recovered, delivering positive total returns. We expect these trends to carry over into the current year, with continuing occupier demand improving occupancy. A strong balance sheet provides support for potential accretive acquisitions.

