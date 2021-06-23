Promega Corporation is setting its most ambitious sustainability targets in the biotechnology manufacturer's more than 40-year history. The 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report, released today, features new 2030 Environmental Improvement Goals alongside stories of how Promega is supporting researchers, employees and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Promega 2030 Environmental Improvement Goals

The company's next generation targets, indexed to revenue over a 2019 baseline, include:

Emissions: 50 percent reduction

50 percent reduction Landfill waste: 30 percent reduction

30 percent reduction Water usage: 30 percent reduction

Promega also surpassed all 2020 environmental goals, including a 44 percent reduction in carbon emissions as indexed to revenue over a 2015 baseline.

"To achieve these critical long-term goals, we identify actions for the present and also pathways for the future," says Corey Meek, Corporate Responsibility Program manager, Promega Corporation. "Focused efforts, employee-driven initiatives and best practices from around the world help us transform abstract goals into action and outcomes."

To help Promega achieve its 2030 sustainability goals, the company added three new solar arrays on its Madison, Wisconsin campus in the last year and partnered in Dane County's largest solar farm. Promega also integrated sustainable best practices from around the world into its new Kornberg Center research and development facility. Kornberg Center will use 65% less energy than comparable facilities.

Promega COVID-19 Response

The 2021 Promega Corporate Responsibility Report also underlies the company's COVID-19 response over the last year in the following areas:

Products: By the end of 2020, Promega products supported approximately 30 COVID-19 test kits marketed by diagnostic manufacturers around the world. An estimated 725 clinical labs worldwide were using Promega products to process patient samples for COVID-19 testing, and Promega provided enough amplification reagents and enzymes to enable testing an estimated 735 million samples for SARS-CoV-2.

By the end of 2020, Promega products supported approximately 30 COVID-19 test kits marketed by diagnostic manufacturers around the world. An estimated 725 clinical labs worldwide were using Promega products to process patient samples for COVID-19 testing, and Promega provided enough amplification reagents and enzymes to enable testing an estimated 735 million samples for SARS-CoV-2. Employees: Promega mobilized a multitude of resources to protect the physical and emotional health of all employees coping with the pandemic. From safety protocols and surveillance testing to mental health interventions and paid time off to support virtual schooling, the company's 19 worldwide locations provided support to meet the specific needs of each team and employee worldwide.

Promega mobilized a multitude of resources to protect the physical and emotional health of all employees coping with the pandemic. From safety protocols and surveillance testing to mental health interventions and paid time off to support virtual schooling, the company's 19 worldwide locations provided support to meet the specific needs of each team and employee worldwide. Communities: Teams globally mobilized to support their communities in crisis. Examples include donating protective equipment to hospitals, sending care packages to front-line workers and preparing fresh meals for food banks.

Promega Corporate Responsibility

Promega has integrated corporate responsibility and sustainable business practices since its founding in 1978. For the last 13 years, the company's annual Corporate Responsibility Report has documented how Promega continues to align these practices with positive social, environmental and business outcomes. Read the entire 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report PDF here. Explore highlights of the report on the Promega Corporate Responsibility website at www.promega.com/responsibility.

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company's portfolio of over 4,000 products support a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. For over 40 years these tools and technologies have grown in their application and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information, visit www.promega.com.

