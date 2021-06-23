The project is being planned to sell power to the Serbian South East European Power Exchange (SEEPEX) or other off-takers under a power purchase agreement.Australia-based renewable energy company CPW Global is planning to build a 50 MW solar plant in Sjenica, in the Zlatibor District of southwestern Serbia. The plant is expected to be built by the special purpose vehicle Kima Solar with an investment of around €40 million and to be grid-connected in 2023. "The project is being planned to sell power to the Serbian South East European Power Exchange (SEEPEX) or other off-takers under a power purchase ...

