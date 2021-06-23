Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Biosergen AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (340/21)

Listing of Biosergen AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market On request of Biosergen AB (publ), company registration number 559304-1295, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 24, 2021. Shares Short name: BIOSGN ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 28 101 775 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016013460 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 228458 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559304-1295 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short name: BIOSGN TO1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to be listed: 5 000 000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO 1 entitles to 1 share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: May 30, 2022 - June 10, 2022 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: SEK 20.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: June 8, 2022 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016013478 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 228459 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on +46846380000.