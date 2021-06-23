Charge Enterprises Inc.: Charge Enterprises to Present at Singular Research Summer Solstice Webinar

Presentation on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 1:45 PM ET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, announced today that it will present virtually at the upcoming Singular Research Summer Solstice Webinar event on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 1:45 PM ET. Founder and CEO Andrew Fox will give the presentation.

Event: Charge Enterprises Presentation at Singular Research Summer Solstice Webinar

Date: Thursday, June 24, 2021

Time: 1:45 PM ET/10:45 PM PT

About Singular Research

Singular Research ("Singular") aims to be the most trusted supplier of independent, trusted, single-source research on small-to-microcap companies to the small-to-medium sized Hedge Fund manager. They provide quarterly updates for 40 to 70 companies and make recommendations. Singular strives to achieve its mission by:

Finding under or overvalued securities: The goal is to provide initiation reports and quarterly updates for approximately 40 micro to small cap companies. In most cases, Singular analysts research companies that are not covered by any other firms.

Providing honest advice: Independent analysts have no financial interest in the stocks covered. Analysts are compensated based on the accuracy of their research calls not through trading commissions or potential deal flow.

Track record: Singular's picks have gained 299.3% since inception in 2004, compared with a gain of 116.4% for the Russell 2000 and 77.8% for the S&P 500 over the same period.

More information about Singular is available at www.singularresearch.com.

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Charge Enterprises Inc; With a mission of connecting people everywhere with a strategy in telecom network infrastructure, connected calls, powerbanks, EV charging infrastructure installation and maintenance. Trading under the Ticker: CRGE. We're a public company that shares our success with all stakeholders.

Our business operates in three distinct divisions through a number of recently acquired, or newly formed subsidiaries, including:

Charge Communications, with a strategy to offer Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service (CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over 2 decades.

Charge Infrastructure, addresses telecom network infrastructure, including 5G small cell installation, portable powerbanks, micro-mobility charging, and EV charging installation, stations & maintenance.

Charge Investment, along with marketable securities, the investment division focuses on opportunist investments in EV and telecom related businesses

Charge's strategy is to do the work that others don't, such as connecting phone calls and powering the future of electric infrastructure.

We have recently acquired a number of subsidiaries, through which we operate our three business divisions.

To Learn more about Charge, visit https://www.charge.enterprises/

