ARTIKA's Newest Project Reveals Frida Kahlo's at Her Most Intimate

BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Frida Kahlo's drawings provide a unique glimpse into the secrets of one of the world's most universally celebrated artists. Many of these drawings have remained anonymous over the years; they were not drawn to be shared with the public and Kahlo used them to externalize her world without reservations or pretty appearances.

After painstaking research and investigation conducted around the world, this edition finally brings together never-before-published studies and a selection of drawings that form the backbone of the Mexican painter's body of work.

ARTIKA opens the doors to The Dreams of Frida Kahlo, a worldwide limited edition of only 2,998 copies. The work is presented in a striking case that includes the Art Book, the Study Book and a folder with a large-scale print.

The Art Book contains a unique selection of 34 works in pencil, ink, sepia and watercolor that Kahlo created in notebooks, diary pages or letters she sent to her family and friends and also includes fragments of the artist's diaries.

The Art Book is supplemented by a folder with a large-scale original-sized reproduction of El Pájaro nalgón, 1946. This sepia drawing on paper is an enigmatic mosaic of figures, the center of which is Frida Kahlo's famous eyebrows.

The Study Book is the first in-depth analysis of all known drawings by Frida Kahlo. There are only about 130 known drawings by Frida Kahlo, some of them presumably lost and others severely damaged. Another hundred drawings are estimated to have existed, but all traces of them have disappeared. Some are in inaccessible private collections and others are sold unauthorized.

The texts in the Study Book include an analysis of Frida Kahlo's work from diverse perspectives by the most renowned experts of all things Kahlo. Helga Prignitz-Poda, an art historian and exhibition curator and co-author of the critical catalogue on Frida Kahlo's art, analyses the artist's work in The Dreams of Frida Kahlo. Drawings. María del Sol Argüelles San Millán, director of the Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Home Studio Museum, delivers insights into the figure of the artist in Frida Kahlo. An Approach to the Myth. Juan Rafael Coronel Rivera, journalist and poet, grandson of Diego Rivera, explores the most intimate and little-known Kahlo in Reclining, in Four Experiential Points.

The artist's book is presented with an impressive case sculpture with a canvas cover that reproduces a close-up of the 1940 oil painting Autorretrato con collar de espinas y colibrí (Self-Portrait with a Necklace of Thorns and Hummingbird). A die-cut wooden veil inspired by the native plants grown by Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera in the garden of the Casa Azul, half-hides and protects the case, alluding to the artist's hidden dreams.

