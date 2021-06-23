Sparta Group: Sparta Appoints to its Technical Advisory Board, Acclaimed Biology and Physiology Professor, Leonard Sonnenschein, to Support Further Development of the use of Hypochlorous Acid as a Super Disinfectant

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is proud to report that Professor Leonard Sonnenschein, a leader in laboratory and field scientific research, as well as marine biology and physiology, will be joining Sparta's Technical Advisory Board ("TAB"). This appointment follows Sparta's announced program to investigate the production and use of Hypochlorous Acid ("HOCI") as a super disinfectant.

Professor Sonnenschein not only has extensive knowledge in aquatic sciences, ecology, and agriculture, he is also an inventor with experience developing medical technologies and how naturally occurring chemical reactions can be used to help stimulate the body's innate immune system in its efforts to fend off pathogen intrusion. He has lectured at universities around the world, including Yale, Southern Illinois University, University of Missouri, University of Japan, and University of Sweden. Furthermore, he is an ongoing contributor to several well-respected international agencies, such as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the International Ocean Institute.

Although passing on his knowledge is an important part of his day-to-day work, Sonnenschein still commits a great deal of time to in-depth research. This includes in areas related to immunology, improving agriculture and fisheries production, as well as testing methods for safely degrading and upcycling plastics. Mr. Sonnenschein has a B.A in biology and philosophy from the University of St. Louis, as well as a master's degree in biology and education. His work has been well published in various climate/conservation and medical related publications.

"Invaluable - this is how I would describe the expertise that Leonard brings to the table. Like others who've been appointed to our TAB for their specialized knowledge, we've appointed Leonard to our TAB because his advanced expertise, when it comes to the important role HOCl plays in the health of our immune system and the environment in general, is very valuable to our HOCl development program," said Sparta President, John O'Bireck.

Sparta is currently working with Ethema Health Corp, (OTC PINK:GRST) a world-class operator in the behavioral healthcare field, to explore the use of hypochlorous acid ("HOCI") disinfectant technologies in various markets.

O'Bireck noted that it's not just Sonnenschein's HOCI knowledge that makes him a worthy TAB member: "His experience in areas such as ecosystem restoration, biology, agriculture innovations, plastics upcycling, as well as physiology, can add enormous insight to our team as we work not only on reducing our carbon footprint, but also providing protection to the workforce during difficult times like we are living under with COVID-19."

"It's great to be part of Sparta's TAB. My hope is to help Sparta optimize what they are doing. I appreciate the vision and goals that Sparta has set out and see this as a value-based relationship. Whenever new products and services can solve real-life problems and preserve our environment at the same time, it is a win for everyone," Leonard Sonnenschein stated.

Professor Sonneschein is currently a managing director for Solution4USA, is president of the Sonnenschein Institute, and is the founder of the Conservation for Oceans Foundation. He has successfully started and built several businesses throughout his career, primarily focused in the areas of wellness, the environment, agriculture, and emergency management. Leonard joins the 6 existing members on Sparta's TAB, which include Mr. Steven Lobb (Financial Expansion); Mr. Jim Payne (Business Development); Mr. Matthew Domanowski (Advanced Digital Integration); Mr. Dan Slade (Power Conditioning & Optimization); Mr. Kevin Fern (Combustion Engineering); and Mr. Leonard Shara (Chemical Engineering).

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions, and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning, and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

