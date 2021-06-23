ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay Provides Corporate Update on Fan Freak App Following the Passing of Bill C-218 by Canadian Senate

Upcoming app including single-game NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, etc. betting associated with Bill C-218 passes in Canadian legislature

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY )( OTC PINK:EPYFF )( FSE:2NY2 ) (the "Company") today announced a corporate update for Fan Freak on the heels of the important decision by the Canadian Senate to pass Bill C-218, also known as The Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act, legalizing betting on individual sport events in Canada. Previously, Canadians had been prohibited from placing a bet on an event in, or an outcome of, a single game or match. A PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) report projects up to 10 times the current Canadian market size within the first two years of legalized single-game betting, estimating a range of between $1.5 billion to $2.4 billion CAD.

ePlay is thrilled to see the new developments in Canadian legislation related to the legalization of single-game sports betting and considers these legislative advancements a major catalyst for the Company. Operationally, the Company is in the final phase of development and soon final testing for the Fan Freak wallet. Fan Freak includes daily fantasy, pick sheet, streak and other games based on sport. ePlay has other game titles, already in the market, that can also take advantage of the new legislation.

The immediate impact of the new legislation is two-fold. In addition to introducing a new revenue model and territory for ePlay's apps, the legislation will also create and expand demand to wider audiences. Importantly, the legislation is directed at bringing as much as $14 billion in off-shore and illegal betting by Canadians to companies that have products to engage Fan Freaks and casual sports fans.

"We strongly believe the passing of Bill C-218 will add a significant source of revenue for ePlay," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "ePlay, through our Fan Freak and other sports apps, expect to see expanded audiences and significant repatriation of off-shore and illegal betting dollars to benefit the company, it's shareholders, and the Canadian taxpayer."

Most professional sports leagues have realized gambling can become a source of incremental revenue and dramatically boost fan engagement. The new legislation further pushes engagement into the mainstream at the same time as sports leagues return to regular, post-pandemic schedules. These three forces pushing the same direction in 2021 will accelerate the industry.

ePlay's mobile games and virtual worlds including Howie Mandel's Howie's Games , Robert Horry's Big Shot Basketball , and ePlay's running app, Klocked . Updates on ePlay's new NFT platform are to follow.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's eSports (ES) games and Fan Freak app bring fantasy sports, single-game sports betting, and mobile gaming together for users to build epic streaks, compete head-to-head, and compete for cash.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS / Android

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Sign up for early access to Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

Sign up for early access to Fan Freak Sports App

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/

For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:

ePlay Digital Inc.

(310) 684-3857?

E-mail: info@eplaydigital.com

Website: www.eplaydigital.com

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY

Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

SOURCE: ePlay Digital Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652773/ePlay-Provides-Corporate-Update-on-Fan-Freak-App-Following-the-Passing-of-Bill-C-218-by-Canadian-Senate