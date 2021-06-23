

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, medical supplies company Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022, below analysts' estimates.



For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $1.61 to $1.76 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.90 to $2.05 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.10 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de