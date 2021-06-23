Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.06.2021
PR Newswire
23.06.2021 | 13:52
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, June 23

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the "Company")
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Director Declaration

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R that Mr Ollie Oliveira, a non-executive Director of the Company, has announced that he will step down as a non-executive director of Antofagasta plc with effect from 31 July 2021.

Enquiries

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427

23 June 2021

© 2021 PR Newswire
