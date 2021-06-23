BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Director Declaration

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R that Mr Ollie Oliveira, a non-executive Director of the Company, has announced that he will step down as a non-executive director of Antofagasta plc with effect from 31 July 2021.

23 June 2021