BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, June 23
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the "Company")
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Director Declaration
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R that Mr Ollie Oliveira, a non-executive Director of the Company, has announced that he will step down as a non-executive director of Antofagasta plc with effect from 31 July 2021.
Enquiries
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427
23 June 2021
