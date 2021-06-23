New Program Helps Managed Service Providers Improve Operational Efficiency and Accelerate Customer Cloud Adoption without Complexity of Infrastructure

Druva Inc., the leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, today announced the launch of its new Managed Service Provider (MSP) program. Part of the Druva Compass Partner Program, the new program is designed to empower MSPs and accelerate their customers' cloud transformation with a resilient, simplified data protection service.

Over the last 12 months, enterprises have accelerated and expanded the shift of operations to the cloud and according to a recent survey by Gartner, Inc., 68 percent of global respondents indicate that their organizations plan to increase spending on cloud computing in the next year.* MSPs are increasingly relied upon to help customers navigate these challenges, reduce operational complexity, and eliminate costly hardware. However, current data protection offerings demand significant infrastructure, requiring MSPs to make capital investments, manage complex environments, delay sales cycles, and compress operational margins.

"Customers are moving to the cloud at a breakneck pace, and managed service providers are an important resource to guiding organizations successfully through this transition," said Robert Brower, Senior Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances, Druva. "At Druva, we have a cloud-first mentality whereby we ensure our partners have the tools to succeed, and have developed a multi-tenant SaaS solution tailored to their needs cutting out time-consuming processes of managing hardware and streamlining the entire deployment. Now, they can focus on delivering the service and bringing value to their customers immediately, not running the backend."

Druva's new MSP program brings partners a SaaS-based delivery model which offers a zero-touch onboarding experience and no infrastructure to maintain. Instead, MSPs can now help customers thrive through their cloud journey while accelerating sales cycles, improving time to revenue, and maintaining high, recurring margins. The purpose-built service center console brings partners the ability to manage unique service levels with customizable plans, gain detailed visibility into storage consumption across customer accounts, and review customer health in real-time. Only Druva's MSP program offers partners the opportunity to become high value cloud consultants while delivering industry-leading cloud data protection.

Benefits for MSP Partners

In joining Druva's new program, MSPs will realize immediate benefits such as:

Improved time to revenue: Through a zero-touch, fully-SaaS experience, MSPs can onboard new customers in as little as 15 minutes, meet new tenant workloads quickly, and efficiently scale customer needs up or down.

Through a zero-touch, fully-SaaS experience, MSPs can onboard new customers in as little as 15 minutes, meet new tenant workloads quickly, and efficiently scale customer needs up or down. Higher operating margins: No hardware to maintain or support, less front-end design expense, and no stranded assets means minimal investment and maintenance for MSP partners, and an agile, cloud-first solution for customers.

No hardware to maintain or support, less front-end design expense, and no stranded assets means minimal investment and maintenance for MSP partners, and an agile, cloud-first solution for customers. Reduced operational complexity : MSPs avoid supply chain challenges with no hardware or asset management required, manage unique service levels with customizable MSP service plans, improve operational efficiencies, avoid missed SLA penalties, and run their business more strategically.

: MSPs avoid supply chain challenges with no hardware or asset management required, manage unique service levels with customizable MSP service plans, improve operational efficiencies, avoid missed SLA penalties, and run their business more strategically. Market differentiation: Make customer trust a priority with a platform that meets the industry's most stringent security and compliance requirements such as SSAE18 SOC2 Type II compliance, FedRAMP, FIPS, HIPAA, GDPR, TRUST-E, and APPI.

"The ecosystem a provider and its partners build around a data protection solution are just as important as the technology itself," said Phil Goodwin, Research Director, IDC. "The value partners can bring, through additional services and closer customer engagement can make all the difference in a successful project. Druva's new program and its simplified MSP approach is designed to help MSPs not only efficiently scale in their own cloud data protection practice, but help deliver a better overall experience for the customer."

"With Druva's MSP offering, we're able to very quickly and easily not only ramp up multiple customers but monitor those customers across one platform," said Scott Plamondon, Co-Founder and Vice President Cloud Architecture, Observian. "The single pane of glass view gives us everything we need to know that our customers are safe, secure and we have all of their data backed up and available. Their data is ready to go, in the event they need it."

"Druva has improved our time to revenue by dramatically improving the onboarding process of new customers," said Matt Bratlien, Managing Partner, Net-Tech. "The Managed Service Center has been a game changer for our business. Having a service-plan oriented catalog in the portal allows me to package different offerings to my clients tailored to their needs, which enhances customer satisfaction and accelerates the sales process."

"Druva's MSP platform not only simplifies the sales and onboarding process, but it enables us to provide more support and deliver value to our customers rather than focusing on the backend," said Nick Barron, Chief Technology Officer, Harbor Solutions. "Druva has thought, listened, and engaged with us around how we work, and has baked our needs into the platform. The single pane of glass dashboard provides real-time insights into our customers' data, which helps us better manage these relationships on a long-term basis. Our customers were already asking for Druva's technology, so our partnership was a no-brainer."

Availability

The Druva MSP partner program is immediately available in North America and EMEA regions. MSPs interested in joining the program can submit an application on the Druva partner portal here.

About Druva Cloud Platform

Built for the public cloud with a microservices architecture, Druva Cloud Platform is secure by design, always up-to-date, and offers all-inclusive, consumption-based pricing. The industry's largest cloud-native SaaS platform operating at scale, Druva Cloud Platform enables organizations to centrally protect data, no matter where it lives: cloud environments, leading SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Salesforce, hybrid environments, or endpoint devices. Leveraging this innovative SaaS platform, organizations can reduce the cost and complexity of data protection, accelerate and protect cloud projects and increase cyber resilience and regulatory compliance.

About Druva

Druva delivers Data Protection and Management for the cloud era. Druva Cloud Platform is built on AWS and offered as-a-Service; customers drive down costs by up to 50 percent by freeing themselves from the burden of unnecessary hardware, capacity planning, and software management. Druva is trusted by thousands of companies worldwide, including over 50 of the Fortune 500. Druva is a privately held company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and is funded by Sequoia Capital, Viking Global Investors, CDPQ, Neuberger Berman, Tenaya Capital, Riverwood Capital and Nexus Partners. Visit druva.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

