Wexler will oversee Capitolis' legal matters, corporate governance, and regulatory affairs

Capitolis, the leading provider of SaaS and structured financing products that address balance sheet management for financial institutions, today announced the appointment of Stuart Wexler as its general counsel. In this role, Wexler will oversee legal matters, corporate governance, and regulatory affairs, and advise senior leadership and the board of directors.

Wexler joins Capitolis with more than 25 years of legal and regulatory experience across financial services, previously serving as Group General Counsel for NEX Group (formerly ICAP), where he was responsible for the management of legal, compliance, risk, and government affairs functions globally. Prior to NEX Group and its predecessor firm, Wexler was a Managing Director and Head of Sales and Trading Compliance at Merrill Lynch, where he managed a department of compliance professionals responsible for providing compliance advisory support to the company's Americas Sales and Trading businesses. Most recently, he served as a legal consultant for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and was a member of the Treasury Market Practices Group for more than a decade.

"I am thrilled to work with Stu again, having seen him operate at the highest levels of professionalism and integrity over the course of his career. His understanding of the regulatory environment is unparalleled," said Gil Mandelzis, CEO and founder of Capitolis. "Stu cares deeply about the health of the financial system and is a perfect partner for us as we reimagine the markets to become healthier, more vibrant, and safer for all participants," Mandelzis added.

"I am excited to play a key role in growing a company that is truly transforming the industry," said Wexler. "I joined Capitolis because I believe their vision is revolutionary and will foster a more efficient marketplace that also embraces the spirit and letter of the regulations that have been put in place over the last decade. I look forward to adding to the strong foundation that this talented team has built."

Wexler's hire follows Capitolis' recent completion of a $90 million Series C funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz as well as a string of strategic appointments over the past year, including Jimmy Reilly as Head of Equity and Total Return Swaps Funding Solutions, Jen Vanderwall as Chief People and Culture Officer, and James Kibbe as Head of Structured Funding Origination.

ABOUT CAPITOLIS

Capitolis is the leading SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets. Founded in 2017, our network software enables financial institutions to optimize their balance sheets, which creates a fairer, safer, and healthier marketplace. More than 75 financial institutions, including banks, hedge funds, and asset managers, leverage Capitolis technology to bring the best services to market and achieve high levels of return, while using the most appropriate amounts of their financial resources.

Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, SVB Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as Citi, J.P. Morgan, and State Street. Our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services and is growing rapidly in our offices in New York, London, and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

