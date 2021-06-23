Company receives AI Breakthrough Award for second consecutive year for its technology leadership and innovation.

Globality, the world's trusted AI-powered marketplace for B2B services, announced today that it has been named "Best Cognitive Communications Solution" at the 2021 AI Breakthrough Awards Program. AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization, recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.

Globality was selected for the award based on the company's advanced collaboration and communications capabilities, which utilize AI to anticipate user needs based on context and deliver immediate solutions to questions and problems. This is the second consecutive year that Globality has been named an AI Breakthrough winner, having won "Best Natural Language Platform" in 2020.

The AI Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success across a range of AI- and machine learning-related categories, including AI Platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing and industry-specific AI applications. This year's program attracted more than 2,200 nominations from all over the world.

Globality's Platform transforms the procurement of high-value services by automating the demand creation, supplier identification, proposal evaluation and statement of work (SOW) creation process with a self-service, consumer-like interface powered by cutting-edge AI technology. With strategic sourcing increasingly viewed as a critical source of transformational innovation for global enterprises, companies are actively seeking ways to improve their bottom line and increase efficiency gains, while sourcing the best supplier for every sourcing need.

"After years of developing our innovative AI technology, it is truly exciting to see Globality's recent momentum in the marketplace with Fortune 500 companies such as BT and Santander utilizing our self-service, cognitive sourcing Platform to transform how they buy and sell services," said Globality Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Joel Hyatt. "The award is a milestone achievement marking our team's continued commitment to building a one-of-a-kind, innovative Platform that is fueling the reinvention of the $16 trillion global services economy."

"Globality embodies the spirit of the annual AI Breakthrough Awards program with their innovative AI-powered Smart Sourcing technology that can completely transform the way global companies connect with the best suppliers across every service category, eliminating the many complex challenges of the traditional services sourcing process," said James Johnson, Managing Director, AI Breakthrough. "We are thrilled to once again name Globality a breakthrough AI company with our 2021 AI Breakthrough Awards program. Congratulations to the entire Globality team on their well-deserved industry recognition and award win."

About Globality

Globality is a Silicon Valley-headquartered technology company co-founded by Joel Hyatt and Lior Delgo to revolutionize how companies buy and sell services. Through its AI-powered Platform and marketplace, Globality is bringing digital transformation to the sourcing industry. Globality's digital solution replaces the archaic analog Request for Proposal, efficiently and effectively scoping needs, managing demand, matching companies with outstanding suppliers that meet their specific service needs, and cutting the sourcing process from months to hours while delivering savings of 20% or more. In January 2021, Globality raised $138 million from Sienna Capital and the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment it has raised since its founding five years ago to $310 million. For more information, visit Globality's website at www.globality.com.

