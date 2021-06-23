IKIN Inc.: IKIN Showcases Holographic Solutions at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Company will demonstrate 5G and IoT capabilities enabled through its RYZ mobile, ambient-light holographic capabilities

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, will showcase its RYZ holographic platform for mobile applications and 5G networks at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021. Taking place in Barcelona, Spain, June 28 through July 1, MWC is the premier global conference and exhibition for groundbreaking wireless technologies and solutions. IKIN will participate in the 4YFN (Four Years from Now) program and will have its RYZ holographic platform on display in Hall 2 Stand 2D22 throughout the exposition.

"MWC provides IKIN with a dynamic environment for building business alliances on a global stage, and to demonstrate innovations that can optimize 5G environments," said Joe Ward, IKIN's chief executive officer. "The combination of our highly efficient holographic image management and display technologies with the expanded bandwidth access and network performance on 5G networks creates a perfect opportunity for innovative features and applications. We anticipate that our RYZ platform will appeal to every part of the wireless marketplace from app developers to wireless network providers."

The RYZ portfolio includes a software development kit (SDK) that facilitates the inclusion of 3D volumetric holograms in new and existing apps and applications. Integrated with the highly rated Unity Technologies development platform, the SDK provides drag-and-drop functionality to add holographic content, as well as interactive features such as perception tracking and gesture control that can heighten emotional engagement for users and elevate impact. The RYZ Appliance, which is scheduled for commercial availability in early 2022, is a simple add-on holographic display and second-screen device for mobile phones.

RYZ is proven to offer excellent image viewability in ambient light and does not require the use of cumbersome goggles or headgear. The platform applies advanced AI and ML algorithms to ensure mobile device CPU and network bandwidth demands are minimal by delivering only what is expected by the human eyes in a responsive environment.

Through RYZ, users may not only interact with holographic images by shifting their visual perspective and touch control, but they can also convert content from 2D to 3D on the mobile phone - and share it across the network with other RYZ users.

"Our approach is to work with companies that have the foresight to implement volumetric capabilities into a wide range of use cases that leverage the enhanced emotional engagement and profound efficiencies garnered through holograms," explained Ward. "This is revolutionary technology, and we can think of no better venue to demonstrate it than MWC."

To learn more about IKIN and its RYZ holographic technology, please visit www.ikininc.com.

About IKIN, Inc.

IKIN is an innovator of visual technology that enables customers and partners to offer high-resolution 3D volumetric imaging to businesses and consumers. The company has patented technology that enables solid state holograms to exist in ambient light. IKIN offers its RYZ Framework to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and developers looking to utilize holographic displays as a differentiator for vertical market applications. The company will also offer its RYZ Accessory-a device that enables holograms for personal use-in early 2022.

IKIN Contact:

PR Contact

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications Group

516-705-6116

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: IKIN Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652782/IKIN-Showcases-Holographic-Solutions-at-Mobile-World-Congress-in-Barcelona