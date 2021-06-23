FinCanna Capital Corp.: FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc.'s Clients Win Top Awards at WEEDCon 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF), a royalty company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry is pleased to announce that four client brands of its investee company QVI, Inc. doing business as "The Galley", a cannabis infused product manufacturer located in Sonoma County, California recently won "Best of" in four separate categories at leading industry event, WEEDCon 2021.

The WEEDCon awards were judged entirely by dispensary buyers with QVI manufacturing clients delivering an exceptionally strong showing claiming top honors in four separate categories; Best product F.A. Ninos, Smokin' Green Pot Sauce, Best Ratio Tincture, Purablis, Best Beauty Product - Green Bee Botanicals, Best Confection Tossed, Sauced & Baked , caramel sauce. Winning top honors in several categories underscores the best in class, "one stop shop" value proposition of QVI's versatile production capabilities at its 8,300 sq. ft. state of the art cannabis co-manufacturing facility, known as the "The Galley", located in Santa Rosa, CA.

Annie Holman, CEO of QVI said, "We are thrilled that four of our clients were recognized as 'best in show' for product excellence at WEEDCon. Certainly, that reflects on each brand's care and attention to detail and it is also significant validation for our production expertise. Even though there was not an award for 'best co-manufacturer', with top honors in four categories, we feel that it was a resounding win for "The Galley". The word is getting out. We are being increasingly recognized as "the" manufacturing solution for Brands who recognize that in a competitive marketplace, only the 'best' will do".

The WEEDCon Cup Awards is a two-day B2B, invitation only, cannabis industry event that took place late last month in Los Angeles that attracted more than 200 dispensary buyers as well 60 plus exhibitors. The well-regarded industry event is designed specifically for the recognition of excellence in cannabis products, including, Flower, Concentrates, Extracts, Edibles, Beverages, Tinctures and Topicals.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO of FinCanna Capital said, "We've always had great faith in Annie and her team as the best in the business, which is continually being confirmed by their growing list of client testimonials. And now with QVI's clients winning top awards in four categories at a premier industry event further validates The Galley as becoming the leading co-manufacturer in California."

QVI's 8,300 sq. ft. state of the art co-manufacturing facility located in Santa Rosa, California is built to FDA and CDPH standards. QVI management attributes the acceleration of customer demand to its automated manufacturing expertise, superior production quality and its "one stop shop" capability to produce virtually all high-value cannabis products including, Edibles, Topicals, Tinctures, Chocolate, Hard Candies, Gummies and Beverages under one roof. Additionally, its outstanding R&D team has the ability to assist brands in launching not only new individual products but whole new product lines. The Galley's operational design also positions the business to rapidly scale production as demand escalates towards its annual operating capacity of approximately US$45 million. For more information about "The Galley" please visit www.thegalleysr.com

QVI's immediate goal is to become the premier contract cannabis manufacturer in California, the largest single market in North America and, upon success, to license products nationally and globally.

The legal U.S. cannabis market is expected to reach more than US$41 billion in annual sales by 2025 with California, the single largest market in North America, representing an estimated 20% market share or US$8.2 billion. (New Frontier Data)

About FinCanna Capital Corp.

FinCanna is a royalty company that provides growth capital to rapidly emerging private companies operating in the licensed U.S cannabis industry. The company earns its revenue from royalties paid by its investee companies that are calculated based on a percentage of their total revenues.

FinCanna's scalable royalty model provides an attractive alternative or complement to debt or equity financing for its investee companies. FinCanna is focused on delivering high-impact returns to its shareholders by way of a strategically diversified investment portfolio.

For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna's profile at www.sedar.com

