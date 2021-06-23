Proves the capability to identify the effectiveness potential of a sonic logo BEFORE it is launched which could save brands millions wasted in supporting ineffective sonic strategies

Reveals that the attributes that drive propensity to buy are far removed from those that drive recall

Highlights the need to identify the priority for a sonic logo. Is it to drive sales or build brand equity? A single logo will not do both well

Reveals that distinctiveness does increase propensity to buy but does not drive recall or brand attribution

SoundOut, the world leader in sonic testing, today announces the SoundOut Sonic Effectiveness Matrix (SEM). Much like the Boston Consulting Matrix separates brands into Dogs, Cash Cows and Stars, The SoundOut SEM separates sonic logos into four quadrants based on their recall and propensity to buy levels. Disney (Classic) is a true Effectiveness Engine the most effective sonic logo in the US as measured across the three components of effectiveness: recall, appeal and propensity to buy.

Red Robin is a Marketing Maestro - #4 for propensity to buy but only #93 for recall. American Express is a true Brand Builder, #4 for recall but a lowly #46 when it comes to propensity to buy. Two of the world's best-known game console brands Playstation and Nintendo Switch have sonic logos that are Sonic Idlers

SoundOut's SEM features in the SoundOut Index Effectiveness Edition which is a deep dive into what makes a sonic identity effective for consumers. The report identifies the very different brand attributes behind recall and propensity to buy. It also includes the SoundOut ranking of the most effective sonic logos in the US and UK. All findings are underpinned by cold, hard quantitative data on 280 sonic logos, including 130 unreleased/unknown sonic logos sourced from sonic branding agencies. All responses came from over 300,000 consumers across the US and UK who are unfamiliar with the logo and therefore unaffected by any related brand association.

David Courtier-Dutton, founder and CEO of SoundOut, said: "Perhaps the most exciting discovery of the study is that it's possible to identify the effectiveness potential of a sonic logo before it is brought to market. This could save brands millions of dollars trying to support a sonic logo that just doesn't have the attributes to be effective.

"We've also proven that brands need to decide the priority for their sonic logo before they begin composing. Is it to drive sales or build the brand? That's because the attributes that underpin propensity to buy are very different to those that drive recall."

Commenting on the significance of the SoundOut Index Effectiveness Edition, Roscoe Williamson Global Creative Strategy Director, MassiveMusic, said: "The results of SoundOut's latest research are profound we are especially interested in the connection found between a sonic logo and propensity to buy as this is something that hasn't been looked at in such detail before."

The Effectiveness Edition report runs to over 40 pages and is a complement to the SoundOut Index released in May. Two further in-depth reports, available soon, will explore the results in greater detail for sonic personality and market penetration.

If you want to understand what goes into making a great sonic brand you can download a copy of the original SoundOut Index here.

