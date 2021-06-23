DGAP-News: Comcast Washington

Comcast Business Helps Sabey Bring High-Speed Connectivity to Washington Area Data Centers and Offer Better IT Continuity



23.06.2021 / 14:58

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Comcast Business today announced it is investing in local Washington data centers in partnership with the Sabey Data Centers to bring better IT continuity and connectivity to businesses. Specifically, Comcast Business will integrate its connectivity into data centers located in Tukwila and Quincy, giving businesses a private connection to regional Sabey data centers. The collaboration will also help advance digital transformation initiatives and enable Washington state businesses to better support their employees working remotely.

Most recently, Washington state has made a name for itself in the data center sector for hosting the digital assets of California-based enterprises. Thanks to these benefits, Washington is currently experiencing rapid growth across its data center market. Recognizing the benefits of hosting data in Washington state, Sabey Data Centers has brought to market a combined 2.2 million square feet of data center space throughout the state, and is providing tenants with access to reliable, price-stabilized affordable power via sustainable generation, superior connectivity and turnkey infrastructure deployment.

As one of the largest privately-owned data center operators in the world, Sabey needs reliable, credible partners to help capitalize on the booming data center market in Washington. They have teamed up with Comcast Business for comprehensive solutions that support the broad connectivity initiatives data centers demand.

'CIOs and IT decision makers are often challenged with managing connections to multiple data centers and cloud solutions, managing application performance as well as troubleshooting latency and throughput issues from their data center connections,' said John Ford, VP and General Manager, Sabey Data Centers, Seattle. 'Comcast Business' data center connectivity helps our customers simplify their workloads by providing direct access on a network that can be tied to a business's physical location - this means great performance, reliability, and scalability, and ultimately greater network agility for businesses.'

By integrating Comcast Business' Hybrid Fiber Coax (HFC) system, Sabey Data Center customers will be able to take advantage of high network availability. Comcast Business has also built diverse 100 Gbps connections through separate network locations in its HFC system, so if there is an outage along one path, alternative paths are available for backup connectivity and support so Sabey customers can stay online. As part of the partnership, Comcast Business will also offer Sabey customers an 'on-ramp' to popular cloud services like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud via the Comcast Business Direct-to-Cloud platform, which connects customers to the cloud without going through the Internet.

'Comcast Business is focused on empowering businesses with a choice in hybrid IT solutions and massive Ethernet network reach,' said Scott Woodard, Director of Sales Engineering for Comcast Business' WA Region. 'Our goal is to connect data centers and cloud services to more than one million Ethernet-enabled buildings and businesses nationwide.'

In addition, businesses already using Comcast Business Ethernet and IP services will have efficient and secure access to Sabey's data centers. Plus, workers with Xfinity internet who need to remotely access information or upload files will be able to send their information through Comcast's statewide network.

'We've already seen that the demand for digital transformation has the power to completely revolutionize how a business operates,' said Rob Brenner, Vice President of Comcast Business for Comcast's Washington Region. 'As a provider of comprehensive technology solutions for businesses, we are thrilled to partner with the Sabey Data Centers to help local businesses in Washington transform their backend operations and modernize in anticipation of a data-driven future of work.'

For more information, please visit http://business.comcast.com.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next. Powered by the nation's largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services. For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

Comcast

Nick McDonald

+1 425-977-5565

Nick_McDonald@Comcast.com

FINN Partners

Chloe Huard

+13132094957

chloe.huard@finnpartners.com

https://washington.comcast.com/

News Source: News Direct