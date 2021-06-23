Netcracker Exhibits the Latest Innovations in Digital BSS/OSS Solutions with AWS and NEC

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will demonstrate its groundbreaking BSS/OSS and orchestration solutions for revolutionizing RAN and capitalizing on the potential of 5G at MWC21. Netcracker will employ completely virtual showcases to participate throughout the event at its Amazon Web Services (AWS) and NEC virtual booths.

The event will take place from June 28 to July 1 in Barcelona, Spain.

Netcracker MWC21 Activities

AWS Virtual Village will showcase the many benefits of deploying Netcracker solutions on AWS:

Orchestrating 5G Services on AWS

This demonstration shows how Netcracker has been working with AWS and NEC on a 3GPP standards-compliant 5G core and domain orchestration to redefine every facet of the Formula 1 racing experience for service providers, racing teams and spectators. This use case can be applied to many vertical industries to create exciting new monetization opportunities for CSPs.

Monetizing 5G Through a Digital Marketplace

Netcracker demonstrates how hosting its Digital Marketplace on AWS optimizes speed, TCO, innovation and performance for greater adaptability in the world of 5G.

Maximizing the Benefits of Cloud BSS

Netcracker illustrates how DevOps processes and cloud-native BSS on AWS accelerate digital innovation, increase performance and lower costs.

Embracing 5G innovation with cloud and orchestration

Monday, June 28: 15:30 16:00 CET

Bob Titus, CTO at Netcracker, will speak in the AWS Virtual Village Theater and explain how orchestration solutions enhance automation of cloud networks by seamlessly delivering on-demand digital services, MEC applications and 5G network slicing across a distributed AWS environment. The talk will also discuss shared use cases and the role of cloud BSS evolution in streamlining digital service monetization through a digital marketplace.

The NEC Virtual Stand will display the innovation of joint solutions from Netcracker and NEC for 5G monetization, Open vRAN and RAN optimization:

Orchestrate and Monetize Dynamic 5G Services

Netcracker shows the value of E2E automation and rapid monetization of 5G services with on-demand digital services, MEC applications and 5G network slicing across a distributed cloud environment from edge to cloud.

Bring Automation, Scale and Agility to the New Open RAN

Attendees can learn more about how combining orchestration, OSS and analytics enables full automation of the RAN domain from planning and design to activation, assurance and optimization.

Maximize RAN Optimization and 5G Slice Resource Management

Netcracker's Non-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller maximizes RAN optimization with AI/ML, drives 5G RAN slicing and improves customer experience in new innovative use cases, including AI-driven mMIMO energy-efficient optimization.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

