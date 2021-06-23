Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO) ("the Company"), a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company. CEO of the Company, Denis Corin, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Q BioMed is what we like to call a biotechnology development and acceleration company," said Corin. "Our plan, goal, and vision is to find interesting assets in the biotechnology that we think are underserviced, underfunded, and underdeveloped in certain disease stakes and therapeutics that we can bring in, develop, and accelerate to a point where we can either commercialize them, license them out, sell them, or bring them closer to the patients that need them."

"Over the last five years since our inception, we have developed what I think is a very valuable pipeline of several assets in different therapeutic areas that all service patients that I think are lacking therapeutic alternatives that may make a big difference in their lives," continued Corin.

"Could you provide a brief update on your pipeline of development drugs?", asked Jolly. "We have a liver cancer drug that is being developed in partnership with the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation and the Rajiv Gandhi Centre," shared Corin. "We have spent the last two years perfecting the synthesis of that product," he added. "We are thrilled with our partners and team to have been able to complete that synthesis work, and we are now scaling that up," said Corin, adding that this will help the Company prepare for pre-clinical testing and eventually human clinical trials. "That would be a very unique therapeutic for the treatment of liver cancer." The company also recently received Orphan Drug Designation for this potential treatment.

"We have several products that we are working on in conjunction with our partner Mannin Research," said Corin. "The most prominent of those is a COVID-19 therapeutic," he shared, adding that the therapeutic is designed to treat ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). "We've just had an amazing amount of support now from international governments," said Corin. He went on to explain that this Mannin platform has several drugs in development including for glaucoma and kidney diseases.

Jolly then asked about the Company's bone cancer pain commercial focus. "We have been really focused on the launch of Strontium89, which is a radiopharmaceutical for the treatment of pain associated with cancer that has spread to the bone or metastatic cancer," said Corin. "This is a non-opiate therapeutic that is an injectable drug that acts like calcium in the bone," he explained. "It is a very important therapeutic and has actually been around for a very long time, but has been quite neglected," said Corin. "At the beginning of this year, we got approval from Medicare and Medicaid payers in the US. So, the drug is now fully imbursed and can be marketed to patients and covered by insurance companies, as well as Medicare and Medicaid," he explained, adding that the Company has also been approved as a federal supplier. "I feel like we have put all of the building blocks in place for a real concerted effort to start to drive revenues for the second half of this year."

Corin then elaborated on the Company's marketing efforts. "We have been working on a digital platform for the last several months to build awareness and get our brand out there," said Corin. "We will be in the field with the government hospitals in the next couple of weeks and then the commercial hospitals will follow."

Jolly then asked about the Company's recent funding announcements where he explained that the company has built a very valuable pipeline with what would be considered a small amount of dilutive capital raised. He went on to explain, "Recently, we have received some great support from the German government, which has agreed to fund in excess of $5 million euros to the development of the Mannin pipeline," he shared. "Canada has now also given Mannin a $1.7 million grant for the development of the COVID therapeutic," said Corin, adding that the Company has also announced an investment from a company insider, which may represent $30 million over the next few months.

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed Inc is a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company. Q BioMed is focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets the strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital needed to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need .

Forward-Looking Statements:

