DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Befesa S.A.
/
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated
Befesa S.A.
24 June 2021
9. In case of proxy voting:
N/A
10. Additional information:
Alba Europe S.à r.l. acquired and is directly holding the shares to which voting rights are attached in Befesa S.A.. Alba Europe S.à r.l. is 100% owned by Corporacion Financiera Alba, S.A., a Spanish entity which shares are currently listed and admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Madrid Stock Exchange.
The significant shareholders of Corporation Financiera Alba, S.A. are as follow:
Total voting rights % Direct (shares) % Indirect (shares) % Voting rights through
BANCA MARCH, S.A. 15,022 15,022
There is no shareholder agreement among these shareholders.
Juan, Carlos, Gloria and Leonor March Delgado, together control Banca March, S.A. and own 100% of its share capital. None of them exercises individual control over Banca March, S.A..
Company information
Company: Befesa S.A.
LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
Contact: Rafael Pérez
Internet: www.befesa.com
23.06.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Befesa S.A.
|46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
|1330 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.befesa.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1211270 23.06.2021