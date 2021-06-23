DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Befesa S.A.

Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



23.06.2021 / 15:30

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



/ NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated

11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution Befesa S.A. 24 June 2021 1. Details of the Issuer:

Befesa S.A.

46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Corporation Financiera Alba, S.A., Castello, 77; 28008-Madrid (Spain) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

Alba Europe S.à r.l., 46A, Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg (RCS: B 195061) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

21 June 2021 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law): % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was

crossed or reached 5.1% 0.00% 5.1% 39,999,998 Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Art 8 of the Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art 9 of the Transparency Law) Direct



(Art 8 of the Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art 9 of the Transparency Law) ISIN LU1704650164 2,041,430 5.1% SUBTOTAL A

(Direct & Indirect) 2,041,430 5.1% Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Subtotal B1 % Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Subtotal B2 % N Name % of voting rights Total of both % of voting rights through financial held by ultimate Instruments held controlling person by ultimate Directly or entity or held controlling person controlled directly by any or entity or held by (use subsidiary if it directly by any number(s) equals or is subsidiary if it from 1st higher than the equals or is column) notifiable higher than the threshold notifiable threshold 1 Corporacion Financiera Alba, S.A.. 5.1% -% 5.1% 2 Alba Europe S.à r.l. 5.1% -% 5.1% 1 9. In case of proxy voting: N/A 10. Additional information: Alba Europe S.à r.l. acquired and is directly holding the shares to which voting rights are attached in Befesa S.A.. Alba Europe S.à r.l. is 100% owned by Corporacion Financiera Alba, S.A., a Spanish entity which shares are currently listed and admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Madrid Stock Exchange. The significant shareholders of Corporation Financiera Alba, S.A. are as follow: Total voting rights % Direct (shares) % Indirect (shares) % Voting rights through

financial instruments BANCA MARCH, S.A. 15,022 15,022

MARCH DELGADO, JUAN 19,772 11,747 8,026

MARCH DELGADO, CARLOS 20,138 18,906 1,232

MARCH DE LA LASTRA, JUAN 7,084 5,838 1,091 0,155

MARCH JUAN, JUAN 4,454 3,096 1,255 4.454

MARCH JUAN, CATALINA 4,270 4,270

MARCH DELGADO, GLORIA 3,700 3,694 0,006 There is no shareholder agreement among these shareholders. Juan, Carlos, Gloria and Leonor March Delgado, together control Banca March, S.A. and own 100% of its share capital. None of them exercises individual control over Banca March, S.A.. Company information Company: Befesa S.A.

46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61

ISIN: LU1704650164 Contact: Rafael Pérez

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com

