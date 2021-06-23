Repsol has switched on 90 MW of PV in Spain and Amazon wants to build another large scale solar facility in the country. Both projects are located in the central region of Castilla-La Mancha.From pv magazine Spain Spanish energy giant Repsol has energized the first two sections of a 126.6 MW solar park it is building in Manzanares, in Spain's central region of Castilla-La Mancha. The two units, called Perseo Fotón I and Perseo Fotón II, have a combined capacity of 90.5 MW, while the third section - the Perseo Fotón III plant - will have a capacity of 36.1 MW and is expected to come online in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...