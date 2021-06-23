A 1 MW electrolyzer in the middle of a residential area in Esslingen, southern Germany, is intended to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of its residents. One of the energy sources used in the project is rooftop PV located in the area.From pv magazine Germany A new climate district is being developed in Esslingen, in the Stuttgart region of Baden-Württemberg, in southern Germany. The urban development project is being realized on around 100,000 square meters of an old freight station on the Neckar river and its first major, intermediate step has now been achieved with the completion of ...

