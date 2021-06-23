Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON PRELIST: PUUILO PLC ON 24 JUNE 2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 23 JUNE 2021 SHARES The shares of Puuilo Plc will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki's Prelist on Thursday 24 June 2021. The trading code of the share is PUUILO. Basic information on Puuilo Plc as of 24 June 2021: Trading code: PUUILO Issuer code: PUUILO ISIN-code: FI4000507124 LEI code: 743700UJUT6FWHBXPR69 Orderbook id: 227473 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 84 776 953 Listing date on Prelist: 24 June 2021 Industry: 40 Consumer Discretionary ICB Supersector: 4040 Retail Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap Managing director: Juha Saarela Address: Pakkalankuja 6 FI-01510 Vantaa FINLAND Phone: +358 (0)20 786 9410 Internet: https://www.investors.puuilo.fi/ Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260