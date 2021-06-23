Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: SPINNOVA PLC

NOTICE 23 JUNE 2021 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: SPINNOVA PLC At the request of Spinnova Plc, Spinnova Plc's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from June 24, 2021. Trading code: SPINN Number of shares: 51 243 605 ISIN code: FI4000507595 Order book ID: 228201 Company Identity Number: 2653299-6 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 50 Industrials Super sector: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Alexander Corporate Finance Oy. For further information, please call Alexander Corporate Finance on +358 50 520 4098 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260