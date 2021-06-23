Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Jetzt wird der Turnaround eingeläutet: Die Kurschance des Jahres?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
23.06.2021 | 15:53
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: SPINNOVA PLC

NOTICE 23 JUNE 2021 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: SPINNOVA PLC

At the request of Spinnova Plc, Spinnova Plc's shares will be traded on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Finland as from June 24, 2021. 

Trading code: SPINN
Number of shares: 51 243 605
ISIN code: FI4000507595
Order book ID: 228201
Company Identity Number: 2653299-6

Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table
Mic code: FSME

ICB Classification
Industry: 50 Industrials
Super sector: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Alexander Corporate Finance Oy. For further information, please call Alexander
Corporate Finance on +358 50 520 4098 


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.