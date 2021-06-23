MONDI PLC - Director Declaration

Mondi plc

Notification of change in Director's details

Enoch Godongwana, an independent non-executive director of Mondi plc, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Platinum Group Metals Ltd with effect from 21 June 2021.

This disclosure is made to comply with LR 9.6.14 R of the UK Listing Rules.

