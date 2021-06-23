Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of SmartCraft ASA, on First North NOK (342/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted SmartCraft ASA, shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from June 24, 2021. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: SMCRTo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0011008971 Order book ID: 228910 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB