NEO Finance AB: Regarding issued bond emission

On 23 June 2021, the Company and the investors in the bonds concluded two bond subscription agreements, by which the Company provided to investors for subscription, and each investor subscribed for 5 units of bonds of the nominal value of EUR 25,000 of each bond. The bond emission is issued under the following conditions: Bond issue currency and interest payment currency - euros; Total Number of Bonds - 10 units; Nominal Value of One Unit - EUR 25,000 (twenty-five thousand euros); Total nominal value - EUR 250,000 (two hundred and fifty thousand euros); The annual interest rate - 7.5% (seven and a half percent); Annual interest on the bonds is paid quarterly; Validity date of Bonds - 25 June 2021; Redemption date of the bonds - 25 June 2024; The redemption date of the bonds - a term of 3 years from the effective date of the bonds; The bonds may be redeemed at the option of the Company until their maturity. In the case the bonds are redeemed earlier than 2 years after the date of issue, the amount of early redemption will be equal to 101% of the nominal value plus accrued interest from the last interest payment date. The Company will use the investments attracted by this bond emission to refinance existing bonds. On 21 June 2021, Company Board decided to issue for a private placement 10 units of bonds of the nominal value of 25 000 EUR comprising total nominal value and emission price of 250 000 EUR. Head of Administration Aleksejus Loskutovas Email: aleksejus@neofinance.com