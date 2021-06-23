San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - Phizzle, a leading provider of edge technology for pharmaceutical manufacturers, today announced that its EDGMaker IoT solution has been certified for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) platforms and the company has been named a Silver Partner in the HPE Technology Partner Program.

Key Takeaways:

Phizzle named Silver Partner in Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Technology Program.

EDGMaker Software Stack is Validated for HPE Converged Edge Systems.

Phizzle and HPE Unlock Automation, Faster Scientific Insights for Pharma Manufacturers.

About Phizzle:

Phizzle's EDGMaker is the only IoT solution to remotely operate and automate multi-vendor particle counters for scientific data applications. The EDGMaker software stack offers fully digitized testing and compliance processes to reduce labor, human error, and wasted batches in regulated manufacturing.

Contacts:

Cecilie Carter

ccarter@phizzle.com

Source: Phizzle





