Newswire Remains No. 1 for Client Satisfaction in Press Release Distribution Software According to G2.com

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Newswire, an award-winning press release distribution platform, continues to place an emphasis on customer satisfaction and the company's efforts were recently acknowledged by G2.com , the leading provider of business software and services reviews.

The trusted peer-to-peer review site leverages its community's knowledge to help others make the right software and services decisions for their business.

For its Summer 2021 Report, in addition to remaining number one in client satisfaction for Press Release Distribution Software and PR Analytics Software , and being acknowledged as a leader in Media Monitoring Software and Media & Influencer Targeting Software, Newswire proudly earned 29 badges in total including:

Leader (Overall, Mid-Market, Small-Business)

(Overall, Mid-Market, Small-Business) Momentum Leader

Best Usability (Overall, Mid-Market, Small-Business)

(Overall, Mid-Market, Small-Business) Best Meets Requirements (Overall and Small-Business)

(Overall and Small-Business) Best Relationship (Overall and Small-Business)

(Overall and Small-Business) Best Results (Overall and Small-Business)

(Overall and Small-Business) Best Support (Overall and Small-Business)

(Overall and Small-Business) Easiest Admin (Small-Business and Mid-Market)

(Small-Business and Mid-Market) Easiest Setup (Mid-Market)

(Mid-Market) Easiest To Use (Mid-Market)

(Mid-Market) Easiest To Do Business With (Overall and Small-Business)

(Overall and Small-Business) High Performer (Enterprise, Small-Business, and Mid-Market)

(Enterprise, Small-Business, and Mid-Market) Most Implementable (Overall and Small-Business)

(Overall and Small-Business) Users Most Likely To Recommend (Small-Business and Mid-Market)

(Small-Business and Mid-Market) Users Love Us

"For four years in a row, we've earned the top rank as number one in customer satisfaction in press release distribution software and it's a testament to our industry-leading press release distribution technology and our world-class support and service," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire.

Since 2004, Newswire has paired its robust SaaS platform with the experience of its media and marketing experts to create and implement comprehensive strategies to help clients secure earned media opportunities that build brand awareness, improve their online presence, and most importantly, stay in front of their target audience.

"We hold the acknowledgements we receive from the G2 community in high esteem and are proud to have earned these badges and accolades that highlight our customers' satisfaction," Terenzio added.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn more, visit http://www.newswire.com .

