Mittwoch, 23.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
23.06.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Emplicure AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (343/21)

On request of Emplicure AB (publ), company registration number 556967-7189,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to
trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. The admission for the
shares will be with effect from June 24, 2021. 

Except what was stated in market notice 307/21, trading in the equity rights
will be delayed and not commence on June 24, 2021. Further information on first
day of trading for the equity rights will be communicated together with
information about the equity rights. 

Emplicure AB has 10,958,000 shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:               EMPLI          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 20,558,000       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0015812391      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             227081         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556967-7189       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 7 0412 9954.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
