The panels will be used for the first 100 MW phase of a 1 GW solar park under construction in in Dachaidan, Qinghai, western China.Chinese solar module manufacturer Trina Solar has announced it began shipping its Vertex solar modules with a power output of 670 W. "On June 16, trucks loaded with Trina Solar's 210mm 670 W Vertex ultra-high power modules left from the company's manufacturing center in Yancheng, in eastern China's Jiangsu province, and drove to the solar park in Dachaidan, Qinghai, in western China," the company said in a statement. "It was the first of many such shipments, with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...