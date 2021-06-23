Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) (the "Company") was held on June 22, 2021 virtually through teleconference, in light of current health concerns due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 20, 2021, which can be found on the website www.sedar.com.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the meeting was 12,567,207 shares, representing approximately 94.28% of the Company's outstanding shares. The voting in relation to the election of directors was conducted by way of ballot at the Meeting and the results were as follows:

Name of Director Votes for Votes Withheld Charles G. Allen 99.99% 0.01% Frank D. Barker 99.99% 0.01% Geoffrey J. Barker 99.99% 0.01% Doug Brownridge 99.99% 0.01% Victor D'Souza 99.99% 0.01% Joey St-Aubin 98.92% 1.08%

William G. Bullis, a long-time director of the Company, decided to retire and therefore did not stand for re-election as a director at the Meeting.

The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all other resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Canlan

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is the North American leader in the development, operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We are the largest private sector owner and operator of recreation facilities in North America and currently own, lease and/or manage 18 facilities in Canada and the United States with 49 ice surfaces, as well as five indoor soccer fields, and 15 sport, volleyball, and basketball courts. To learn more about Canlan please visit www.icesports.com.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICE."

