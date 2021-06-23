OENEO: 2020-2021 ANNUAL RESULTS: GOOD OPERATING PERFORMANCE DESPITE THE COVID-19 - CRISIS RECURRING OPERATING MARGIN OF 16.9% - NET PROFIT: +11.5% - SHARP REDUCTION IN NET DEBT

Consolidated Profit & Loss statement (€M) 2019-2020 2020-2021 Change Turnover 290.3 272.8 -6.0% O/w Closures 195.3 185.7 -4.9% O/w Winemaking 95.0 87.1 -8.3% Recurring operating profit 44.3 46.0 +3.9% O/w Closures 36.2 37.8 +4.3% O/w Winemaking 11.7 10.5 -10.7% O/w Corporate (3.6) (2.2) N/A Non-recurring operating profit/(loss) (1.8) (1.2) Operating profit 42.5 44.8 +5.4% Financial profit/(loss) (1.8) (1.9) Tax (11.2) (11.3) Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations 29.5 31.5 +7.0% Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations (1.2) - Consolidated net profit/(loss) 28.3 31.5 +11.5% Consolidated net profit/(loss), Group share 28.3 31.5 +11.2% Shareholders' equity 286.8 319.5 +11.4% Net debt 54.3 5.1 N/A

Oeneo's consolidated statements for financial year 2020-2021 ended March 31, 2021 were approved by its Board of Directors on June 22, 2021. The consolidated financial statements have been audited in full. The auditors' report will be published once the procedures required for the publication of the annual financial report have been completed.

Oeneo Group delivered a very strong performance in financial year in 2020-2021, posting resilient turnover despite the health crisis and the California wildfires. Thanks to its operational reactivity and agility, the Group also demonstrated the resilience of its model with an improvement in profitability indicators, strong free cash-flow generation and a sharp reduction in its net debt.

Oeneo Group delivered turnover of €272.8 million in 2020-2021, down by just 6.0% (down 5.1% at constant exchange rates), against a backdrop characterized by the caution exercised by winegrowers, most of whom have reduced their investments during the health crisis, in particular those involved in the café, hotel and restaurant (CHR) business, which has been heavily impacted by restrictions. The Closures division returned to near-normal business levels at the end of the year, confirming its strong sales momentum. The decline is slightly sharper for the Winemaking division, due to the delay in investments as a result of the economic environment.

During the year, the Group took measures to control and optimize its raw materials costs as well as its operating expenses. Oeneo Group reaped the rewards of these measures, with recurring operating profit coming in at €46.0m, €1.7m higher than the previous year (+3.9%). The lower absorption of fixed costs linked to the decline in business was offset by effective control over production costs and a reduction in marketing costs (fewer trade shows and less travel). This performance also factors in a decrease in the cost of long-term incentive plans, in the form of performance shares, from €3.6 million in 2019-2020 to €2.6 million in 2020-2021, and the payment of an exceptional "Covid" bonus of €1.2 million for the Group's employees. Recurring operating margin stood at 16.9% (17.8% excluding performance share costs).

After non-recurring expenses of €1.2 million, operating profit increased 5.4% to €44.8 million. The financial loss was virtually stable at €1.9 million, with the one-time cost of setting up the syndicated loan at the start of the year offset by positive currency effects in the Americas. The amount of tax also remained stable and discontinued operations (discontinued at the start of the year) no longer impacted net profit which came in at €31.5 million, up 11.5%.

Shareholders' equity amounted to €319.5 million, versus €286.8 million at March 31, 2020. Cash flow from operations rose sharply to €68.9 million, thanks to improved results and a significant reduction in working capital of €17.9 million, partly due to the adjustment of inventory levels. It more than covered net investments for the year, which totaled €15.5 million. Free cash flow therefore amounted to more than €53 million, and was directly allocated to servicing debt, reducing gross debt and strengthening the amount of available cash.

Net debt (including €6.1 million in debt linked to leases - IFRS 16 "Leases") decreased sharply to €5.1 million at March 31, 2021 (versus €54.3 million in the prior-year period), representing a very low gearing ratio of 1.6%. Available cash amounted to €80.3 million, consolidating the Group's sound financial position.

In light of these good results, the Board of Directors will propose the payment of a dividend of €0.20 per share at the next Annual General Meeting.

The Group has started 2021-2022 with strengthened fundamentals and market shares. In addition to a favorable basis for comparison, the Group will benefit from a more dynamic business climate from the first quarter, with the recovery in the café, hotel and restaurant business giving its customers better visibility.

2020-2021 performance review by division

CLOSURES: Current operating margin of over 20%

In 2020-2021, turnover for the Closures division amounted to €185.7 million, a slight decline of 4.9%. Nearly 2.3 billion cork-based closures were sold over the year, a performance consolidated by higher market shares in the Americas, particularly in South America, and by very strong sales resilience in France.

Despite the decrease in business, recurring operating profit for the division increased by 4.3% to €37.8 million. Recurring operating margin came in at a high 20.3% (21.1% excluding performance share costs). This remarkable performance, exceeding initial expectations, is based in particular on the price of the cork used, effective production cost management and the decrease in business expenses. The division also continues to reap the benefits of its Opticork plan and the resulting productivity gains.

In 2021-2022, the division aims to return to growth and exceed the €200-million mark while maintaining a recurring operating margin of 20%.

WINEMAKING: Stable recurring operating margin

The Winemaking division posted turnover of €87.1 million, down 8.3% (down 7.4% at constant exchange rates) in a market heavily impacted by the effects of the health crisis and the postponement of investments. However, the Group's diverse offering and its commercial presence across all continents enabled it to mitigate the impact of the economic situation.

Against this backdrop, the Winemaking division succeeded in maintaining a recurring operating margin of 12.0% (12.9% excluding performance share costs) thanks to productivity gains and yield, as well as tight control of expenses, particularly commercial costs. The turnaround in the performance of Etablissements Cenci (renamed Seguin Moreau Ronchamp) also continued, with the operating loss reduced to €1.7 million over the year (from €2.8 million in 2019-2020), of which only €0.7 million was incurred in the second half of the year.

In 2021-2022, the division will continue to focus on measures to optimize productivity and increase profitability in a market where visibility is still uncertain. The wait-and-see approach adopted by customers continues to prevail, due to environmental factors in Europe (spring frost) and the delayed effect of the California wildfires on customers' investments.

Oeneo Group will publish its turnover for the first quarter of 2021-2022 on July 22, 2021 after trading.

APPENDICES

BALANCE SHEET

In thousands of euros March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Goodwill 47,416 47,469 Intangible assets 5,163 4,697 Property, plant & equipment 139,022 138,039 Financial assets 1,903 916 Deferred tax assets and other long-term assets 1,928 1,724 Total non-current assets 195,432 192 845 Inventories and work in progress 129,297 138,253 Trade and other receivables 80,199 93,926 Tax receivables 467 1,299 Other current assets 2,470 2,765 Cash and cash equivalents 80,315 53,474 Total current assets 292,748 289,718 Assets held for sale 366 582 Total assets 488,546 422,072 In thousands of euros Paid-in capital 65,052 65,052 Share premium 35,648 35,648 Reserves and retained earnings 187,32 157,802 Profit for the period 31,518 28,331 Total shareholders' equity (Group share) 319,570 286,833 Minority interests (82) (9) Total shareholders' equity 319,488 286,823 Borrowings and debt 65,158 83,294 Employee benefits 3,068 3,318 Other provisions 35 145 Deferred taxes 2,152 2,827 Other non-current liabilities 10,871 8,280 Total non-current liabilities 81,284 97,864 Borrowings and short-term bank debt

(portion due in less than 1 year) 20,266 24,458 Provisions (portion due in less than 1 year) 266 471 Trade and other payables 63,994 70,869 Other current liabilities 3,248 2,643 Total current liabilities 87,774 98,441 Liabilities related to operations held for sale - - Total liabilities 488,546 483,144

PROFIT & LOSS

In thousands of euros March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Turnover 272,815 290,258 Other operating income 140 176 Cost of goods purchased and change in inventories (107,777) (123,753) External costs (43,391) (45,966) Payroll costs (55,682) (55,360) Tax (2,957) (3,268) Depreciation and amortization (15,677) (14,345) Provisions (1,598) (1,860) Other recurring income and expenses 130 (1,608) Recurring operating profit 46,003 44,274 Results from the disposal of consolidated companies. 387 Other non-recurring operating income and expenses (1,624) (1,816) Operating profit 44,766 42,459 Income from cash and cash equivalents 61 35 Cost of gross debt (2,270) (1 234) Cost of net debt (2,209) (1 199) Other financial income and expenses 358 (608) Profit before tax 42,915 40,651 Income tax (11,284) (11,164) Profit after tax 31,632 29,481 Profits/ losses of associates (88) (5) Minority interests (26) 36 Group net profit from continuing operations 31,518 29,517 Group net profit from discontinued operations - (1,186) Net profit from consolidated operations 31,544 28,295 Group net profit 31,518 28,331 Consolidated earnings per share (in euros) 0,49 0,44 Earnings per share from continuing operations (in euros) 0,49 0,46 Diluted earnings per share from consolidated operations (in euros) 0,48 0,43 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (in euros) 0,48 0,45

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

In thousands of euros March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 CASH FLOW LINKED TO OPERATIONS Consolidated net profit 31,544 28,295 Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations - (1,186) = Consolidated net profit from continuing operations 31,544 29,481 Elimination of the share in profit of companies accounted for by the equity method 88 5 Elimination of amortization and provisions 15,323 13,434 Elimination of profit from disposals and gains and losses on dilution (232) (3) Elimination of dividends (202) - Expenses and income linked to share-based payments 2,085 3,178 Other income and expenses with no impact on cash flow (50) (52) = Cash flow after cost of net debt and tax 48,556 46,043 Tax expense 11,284 11,164 Cost of net debt 2,209 1,199 = Cash flow before cost of net debt and taxes 62,049 58,406 Tax paid (11,040) (12,903) Change in WCR linked to operations 17,908 (10,688) Net cash flow linked to continuing operations 68,917 34,815 Net cash flow linked to discontinued operations - (206) = Net cash flow linked to operations 68,917 34,609 CASH FLOW LINKED TO INVESTMENTS Impact of changes in scope 543 - Acquisitions of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets (15,478) (18,458) Acquisitions of financial assets (1,075) - Disposals of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets 243 475 Disposals of financial assets 108 - Dividends received 202 - Change in loans and advances (73) (24) Net cash flow linked to investment activities from continuing operations (15,530) (18,007) Net cash flow linked to investment activities from discontinued operations - 488 = Net cash flow linked to investments (15,530) (17,519) CASH FLOW LINKED TO FINANCING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions and disposals of treasury shares - 156 Loans issued 529 73,242 Repayment of loans (12,643) (80,799) Net interest paid (1,843) (1,198) Parent company dividends - (970) Minority interest dividends - (102) Net cash flow linked to financing activities from continuing operations (13,957) (9,671) Net cash flow linked to financing activities from discontinued operations - (283) = Net cash flow linked to financing activities (13,957) (9,954) Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates (21) (355) Change in cash from continuing operations 39,409 6,782 Opening cash (net of bank overdrafts) 38,281 31,500 Closing cash (net of bank overdrafts) 77,690 38,281 Change in cash (net of bank overdrafts) 39,409 6,781 Net Debt 5,109 54,278 Change in net debt (49,169) (5,943)

