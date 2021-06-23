Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
23.06.2021 | 19:05
First North Iceland: Nasdaq Iceland conditionally approves Fly Play hf.'s request for admission of shares to trading on First North

Nasdaq Iceland hf. ("the Exchange") has approved Fly Play hf.'s ("Fly Play")
(ID no. 660319-0180) request for admission of shares to trading on First North
Iceland. The approval is subject to the company's ability to fulfill
requirements regarding the distribution of shares in the Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Rulebook before the first day of trading. The first day of
trading is expected to be July 9, 2021. 

The first day of trading will be announced by the Exchange in a market notice
at least one trading day in advance.
