Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: VARTA AG Street: VARTA-Platz 1 Postal code: 73479 City: Ellwangen

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900E7KB95KOXBWP63

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

exercise of instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 17 Jun 2021

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.55 % 4.81 % 5.36 % 40421686 Previous notification 0.24 % 5.03 % 5.27 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0TGJ55 0 223307 0.00 % 0.55 % Total 223307 0.55 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 1775914 4.39 % Total 1775914 4.39 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Swap From 23.03.2022 to 26.11.2024 at any time Cash 167388 0.41 % Compounds 24.03.2022 at any time Cash 421 0 % Total 167809 0.42 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Limited % % % Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

23 Jun 2021

