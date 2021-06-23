Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - S2 Minerals Inc. (CSE: STWO) ("S2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") that the conditions for listing have been satisfied and the CSE issued its listing bulletin on June 23, 2021 confirming the approval of the listing of the common shares of S2 (the "S2 Shares") on the CSE. Accordingly, the S2 Shares will commence trading on the CSE on June 24, 2021 under the ticker symbol "STWO".

A copy of the listing statement that the Company filed with the CSE is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company also announces that it has filed an independent technical report prepared by Micon International Limited for the Sandy Lake Project (the "Technical Report") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Technical Report is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About S2 Minerals Inc.

S2 Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company and holds the Sandy Lake project in Ontario. The Sandy Lake project comprises approximately 167,000 acres of contiguous mineral claims in the Sandy Lake Archean Greenstone Belt, located approximately 140 miles north of Red Lake, Ontario. S2 beneficially holds a 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 137,000 acres, and holds a 50.1% interest in the approximately 15,000 acres of the "Weebigee Joint Venture" claims and a 50% interest in a further 15,000 acres of the Southern Block claims in joint ventures with Goldeye Explorations Limited, now part of Treasury Metals Inc. It is expected that over time, S2 may add new Canadian-focused exploration stage projects to its portfolio.

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of Dan Noone (CEO of S2 Minerals Inc.), a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc. Geology, MBA) is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

For further information please contact:

Dan Noone

CEO

+1.416.628.5904

Email: info@s2minerals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected trading date. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

