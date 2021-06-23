IC Capitalight Corp.: Capitalight Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of LTIP Awards

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / IC Capitalight Corp. (CSE:IC) ('Capitalight' or 'the Company'), is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the 'Meeting') held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on June 23, 2021.

As of the May 17, 2021, the record date for the Meeting, there were 89,649,915 common shares of the Company outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting. Of this amount, there were 30,440,980 common shares (33.95%) represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The final voting results of the Meeting are set out below:

Set the number of Directors at six (6) . The Company's shareholders approved a resolution to set the number of Directors of the Company at six (6). The following table sets forth the voting results with respect to this resolution:

For Withheld 100.0% 0.0%

2. Election of Directors . Each of the nominees were elected as directors and will serve and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, unless they cease to hold office. The following table sets forth the voting results with respect to the election of each director:

Nominee For Withheld Brian Bosse 100.0% 0.0% Marc Johnson 100.0% 0.0% Bryan Loree 100.0% 0.0% Douglas MacQuarrie 100.0% 0.0% Veronika Hirsch 100.0% 0.0% Elliot Beutel 100.0% 0.0%

3. Appointment of Auditors . The Company's shareholders approved that MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants be appointed auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company at such remuneration as may be fixed by the directors of the Company and the directors be and they are hereby authorized to fix such remuneration. The following table sets forth the voting results with respect to this resolution:

For Withheld 100.0% 0.0%

Grant of LTIP Awards

The Company also announces the grant of 1,230,771 restricted share units ('RSUs') under the Company's long-term incentive plan (the 'LTIP') pursuant to the execution of an employment agreement. A total of 769,231 RSUs were granted that will vest on July 31, 2021, provided the individual remains employed with the Company on that date. These RSUs will expire on December 31, 2021. A total of 461,540 RSUs were granted that will vest on December 31, 2023, if certain gross sales milestones relating to research publications have been achieved between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2023. These RSUs will expire on December 31, 2024.

ABOUT IC CAPITALIGHT CORP.

The Company operates as a merchant bank that pursues value-based investment opportunities in accordance with its internal investment policies. The Company currently holds an investment portfolio consisting of debentures, common shares, and the Blue Lake mineral exploration property in Quebec. The Company also owns Capitalight Research Inc., which operates a subscription research business focused on providing gold, silver, copper and nickel, lithium, and rare earth price forecasts as well as Canadian preferred share and economic research.

To learn more about the Company, please contact us at info@capitalight.co or visit our websites at www.capitalight.co or www.capitalightresearch.com

This press release was approved by:

Brian Bosse

CEO and Director

