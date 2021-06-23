Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 23 juin/June 2021) The common shares of S2 Minerals Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

S2 Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company and holds the Sandy Lake project in Ontario. The Sandy Lake project comprises approximately 167,000 acres of contiguous mineral claims in the Sandy Lake Archean Greenstone Belt, located approximately 140 miles north of Red Lake, Ontario. S2 beneficially holds a 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 137,000 acres, and holds a 50.1% interest in the approximately 15,000 acres of the "Weebigee Joint Venture" claims and a 50% interest in a further 15,000 acres of the Southern Block claims in joint ventures with Goldeye Explorations Limited, now part of Treasury Metals Inc. It is expected that over time, S2 may add new Canadian-focused exploration stage projects to its portfolio.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de S2 Minerals Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

S2 Minerals Inc. est une société canadienne d'exploration minière et détient le projet Sandy Lake en Ontario. Le projet Sandy Lake comprend environ 167 000 acres de concessions minières contiguës dans la ceinture de roches vertes archéennes de Sandy Lake, située à environ 140 milles au nord de Red Lake, en Ontario. S2 détient à titre bénéficiaire une participation de 100 % dans les droits miniers sur environ 137 000 acres, et détient une participation de 50,1 % dans les 15 000 acres environ des claims « Weebigee Joint Venture » et une participation de 50 % dans 15 000 acres supplémentaires des claims Southern Block. dans des coentreprises avec Goldeye Explorations Limited, qui fait maintenant partie de Treasury Metals Inc. Il est prévu qu'avec le temps, S2 puisse ajouter de nouveaux projets d'exploration axés sur le Canada à son portefeuille.

Issuer/Émetteur: S2 Minerals Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): STWO Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 25 311 334 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 0 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 78485F 10 6 ISIN: CA 78485F 10 6 2 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 24 juin/June 2021 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 mai/May Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: TSX Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for STWO. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com