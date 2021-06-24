LATINO WALL STREET: The Real Berrospi Sisters of Latino Wall Street Star in Dos Hermanas on America TV

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Latino Wall Street (LWS) continues to break stereotypes, this time with a telenovela episode that was aired in Peru and throughout Latin America. On a mission to share the financial freedom and empowerment that comes from using the Stock Market is a form of investing, LWS is constantly looking for new ways to impact individuals living outside of the typical financial educational assets, which is why the founding sisters of Gabriela and Karinna opted to make a telenovela appearance.

Guest starring in Dos Hermanas (Two Sisters), which is the highest ranked show in Peru and Latin America at this time, the episode was a combination of nonfiction and fiction, culminating in invaluable financial information imparted by Gaby and Karinna as a solution to the family drama evident throughout the show.

As one of the most impactful ways to get their message across to some of the 'forgotten' areas of Peru while empowering telenovela watchers, who are stay-at-home-moms, Gabriela and Karinna changed millions of lives by sharing their wisdom and insight in this most recent episode.

The episode begins by proclaiming that the last name Berrospi is a famous name in Peru, as the main actress of the show, Fiorella (played by Mayella Lloclla), decides to research her last name on Google. Upon searching Berrospi, Latino Wall Street comes up, playing content from Gabriela and Karinna on what their mission is all about. The sisters share their testimonies as sisters, best friends, and partners, providing an in-depth and heartfelt look at the business they run together today.

Diving deeper, both Gabriela and Karinna asked the viewers to consider the value of a small investment into the LWS educational programme, which helps them get started with the Stock Market. Additionally, LWS has recently launched Latino Family Coaching, designed to empower Latino families to plan their financial legacies. Together, the two entities will help families across Latin America to make investment decisions that are right for them and their current situations.

The unique combination of fiction mixed with reality throughout the episode also makes it the first-of-its-kind on Peruvian television, a testament to the continued innovation present with LWS. Considering that many social media posts and advertisements do not make their way into the more remote Latin American villages, the telenovela episode was able to pioneer a new form of media outreach for the trailblazing duo.

The Future of Financial Freedom

The crossover episode is such a monumental feat for the American and Latin American communities that a billboard of all four sisters (the real and fictional ones) will be displayed in Times Square on Thursday, June 23rd. Gabriela and Karinna hope that by making their message that much more accessible to individuals, especially those from their home country of Peru, then they can make more educated decisions for growing generational wealth today.

Telenovela can be streamed in America through America TV, available on YouTube. The Berrospi sisters are hoping to make more media appearances so that they can show as many people as possible what exists in the world of the Stock Market and create a family legacy. By breaking down boundaries and demonstrating what is possible as two incredible success stories, Gabriela and Karinna are leading the charge for true, universal, generational wealth.

