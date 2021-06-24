

All-new Civic Hatchback

TOKYO, June 24, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today held the world premiere of the all-new Civic Hatchback, which is scheduled to go on sale this fall. Honda is planning to make the official announcement of this new model in August.At the world premiere, which was held online, Honda unveiled the exterior and interior designs of the all-new Civic Hatchback and announced advancements made to the vehicle's dynamic performance. Honda also announced plans to begin sales of both the hybrid version of the all-new Civic, equipped with the e:HEV(1), Honda's original 2-motor hybrid system, and the all-new Civic Type R, in 2022.The archived video of the world premiere is available for viewing at the followingURL: https://youtu.be/vMkhRoFRJ14Overview of the all-new Civic HatchbackGrand Concept - Sokai (Exhilarating) Civic:Honda strived to create a car that is both approachable and has a special presence, making all occupants feel refreshed. Delving deeply into the "human-centric" approach, which is the basis of Honda's automobile development, Honda advanced the Civic Hatchback based on occupant-centric ideas such as "designs" that create an expansive feeling that lightens occupants' spirits, "dynamics" which provide a high-quality driving experience and the "HMI" (human-machine interface) which can be used intuitively.Packaging:Pleasing visibility for occupants was realized by featuring a cabin space with an expansive feeling and a wide horizontal viewing angle. Moreover, by further emphasizing the conventional "low & wide" body of Civic, packaging unique only to the all-new Civic was created achieving both high stability and dynamic performance.Exterior:In addition to the pursuit of a cabin that makes driving easier and gives occupants a more expansive feeling, the exterior design team strived to create a beautiful car with excellent frontal visibility by designing the vehicle with coupe-like and flowing proportions. For the sharp and sporty frontal look, thin LED headlights and a honeycomb grille were adopted. The low and wide rear was designed to emphasize the excellent stance of the vehicle.Interior:By creating visually noiseless interior forms, the team strived to realize a cabin space which enables the occupants to enjoy exhilarating and pleasant mobility experiences. Moreover, the team pursued the tactile quality of switches and the spatial design, which resonate with the users' sensibilities, and created a cabin space that provides a pleasant view for all occupants.Dynamics:Every detail of vehicle dynamics was further matured in order to offer customers high-quality, sporty and new mobility experiences. The all-new Civic Hatchback enables the driver to feel a sense of oneness with the vehicle by offering sporty and integrated steering that makes the driver feel as if they are having a conversation with the surface of the road. The vehicle also offers engine sound that feels consistent with the acceleration. As for the transmission, the all-new Civic Hatchback offers the choice of a continuously variable transmission (CVT) or 6-speed manual transmission(6MT), enabling customers to experience a further advanced "joy of driving."Honda SENSING:The all-new Civic Hatchback features the latest Honda SENSING(2) suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies equipped with a front wide view camera and a high-speed image processing chip. Including the addition of Traffic Jam Assist, Honda SENSING functions were further advanced and enhanced compared to those included for the previous generation Civic. Moreover, to assist safer driving, an available Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB)(3) provides excellent long-range visibility at night without excessive glaring in the eyes of the drivers of oncoming vehicles, was adopted for the first time for any Honda model.(1) e:HEV is a communication name for Honda's 2-motor hybrid system, which is positioned as Honda's core electrification technology(2) There is a limit to the capabilities (e.g. recognition capability and control capability) of individual functions of Honda SENSING. Please do not overestimate the capabilities of each Honda SENSING function and drive safely while paying constant attention to your surroundings. For more details about Honda SENSING, please visit Honda SENSING website: https://global.honda/innovation/technology/automobile/Honda-Sensing.html*3Adaptive Driving Beam is available only for the EX grade.Source: HondaCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.