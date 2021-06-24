Strong interest from Big Pharma and major investors for this promising target

ODS-101, the program's lead compound, has passed the IND filing stages

Oncodesign's decision to strengthen the file and fund the voluntary Phase 1 trial due to the stakes involved

Phase 1 scheduled to begin in 2022

Regulatory News:

Oncodesign (ALONC FR0011766229) today announced that Oncodesign has decided to strengthen its preclinical file with new studies to further develop certain data, given the potential value of the RIPK2 program for the company and the financial investments made in ODS-101, as well as the strong interest from Big Pharma and major investors in this First-in-Class approach.

These new studies will focus in particular on the precise assessment of the therapeutic margin and the determination of the initial dose in humans through sophisticated modeling studies, and on the integration of a biomarker to more precisely measure the product's efficacy as early as in phase 1. As a result, the IND initially planned for mid-2021 has been postponed by a few months. Phase 1 will be organized and financed by Oncodesign in 2022, which is an essential step for a First-in-Class. This approach represents the best way to optimize the value of the RIPK2 program for potential buyers.

Following the success of the LRRK2 program in partnership with Servier, which is progressing well with significant milestones (Phase 1 expected in 2022), Oncodesign is now more than ever focused on securing a partnership for the RIPK2 program, and on starting new programs associated with Nanocyclix.

About ONCODESIGN: www.oncodesign.com

Oncodesign is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to precision medicine, founded in 1995 by its current CEO and majority shareholder, and has been listed on Euronext Growth Market since April 2014. Its mission is the discovery of effective therapies to fight cancer and other diseases without therapeutic solutions. With its unique experience acquired by working with more than 800 clients, including the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, along with its unique technological platform combining Artificial Intelligence, state-of-the-art medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, regulated bioanalysis, medical imaging, Oncodesign is able to select new therapeutic targets, design and develop potential preclinical candidates through to clinical phases. Oncodesign has configured its organization to offer innovative services to its customers and to license its proprietary molecules. Applied to kinase inhibitors, which represent a market estimated at over $65 billion by 2027 and accounting for almost 25% of the pharmaceutical industry's R&D expenditure, Oncodesign's technology has already enabled the targeting of several promising molecules with substantial therapeutic potential, in oncology and elsewhere, along with partnerships with global pharmaceutical groups. Oncodesign is based in Dijon, France, in the heart of the town's university and hospital hub, and within the Paris-Saclay cluster. Oncodesign has 233 employees within 3 Business Units (BU): Service, Biotech, Artificial Intelligence and subsidiaries in Canada and the USA. www.oncodesign.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward looking statements and estimates concerning the Company's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the Company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of the Company or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623006004/en/

Contacts:

Oncodesign

Philippe Genne

Chairman and CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)380 788 260

investisseurs@oncodesign.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin Louis-Victor Delouvrier Tel.: +33 (0)144 719 495

oncodesign@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations Arthur Rouillé

Tel.: +33 (0)144 710 015

oncodesign@newcap.eu