MediaKind solution enables delivery of premium OTT coverage of live sporting events to MEO's customers in Portugal, including UEFA Euro 2020 and the UEFA Champions League final

MediaKind's media processing and delivery solution with new MPEG-DASH low latency technology, has significantly reduced end-to-end video latency

Continued collaboration ensures MEO service delivers optimal broadcast-like streaming experiences to all MEO customers viewing on Android TV devices

MediaKind today announces that Altice Portugal's MEO has deployed MediaKind's low-latency streaming solution to enhance its live coverage of the Union of European Football Association's (UEFA) European Championship this summer. MEO, Portugal's leading Pay-TV service by market share, has enhanced its existing deployment of MediaKind's media processing and delivery solutions, including its Video Storage and Processing Platform (VSPP), to reduce the end-to-end video latency of its live streaming content. The solution now enables MEO to deliver its premium live sporting coverage with significantly reduced latency, meaningfully improving the viewing experience for all customers watching via Android TV devices.

MediaKind's pre-integrated low latency solution enables broadcasters and operators to deliver live content to consumers using ABR technology for OTT or streaming services. MEO recently deployed the MediaKind solution to deliver low-latency coverage of the UEFA Champions League final on May 29th 2021.

José Pedro Nascimento, Engineering and Operations Director, Altice Portugal, said: "For live events such as football, low latency is crucial to ensure that TV viewers can enjoy all the action first hand, being the first to celebrate the goals scored by their favorite teams. Working with MediaKind enables us to continually enhance live sports content delivery such as the recent UEFA Champions League final."

The MEO service, which has run on MediaKind's world-leading IPTV platform Mediaroom for over a decade,recently expanded its premium video storage and processing capabilities via MediaKind's VSPP solution. The latest enhancements to MediaKind's processing and delivery portfolio include features which enable an evolution to Common Media Application Format (CMAF) delivery along with HTTP 1.1 Chunked Transfer Encoding (CTE) for MPEG-DASH, which significantly reduces the minimum size of a delivered segment down to an individual chunk to allow for this much reduced latency.

Damien Montessuit, SVP, Global Sales, MediaKind, said: "Our longstanding partnership with Altice Portugal and the experienced team at MEO have already advanced the existing deployment and helped drive exciting innovations in reducing end-to-end video latency for live sports streaming. UEFA Euro 2020 is one of the most coveted and anticipated live sporting events on the European calendar, and we're proud to be supporting broadcast-quality coverage on MEO's streaming platform. We look forward to continuing our collaborative partnership with Altice Portugal and delivering the live sports experiences its customers expect."

ENDS

About MediaKind

MediaKind is a global change leader in media technology and services. Its mission is to deliver transformation by building a continuously better media universe alongside its customers and partners. Drawing on a pioneering industry heritage and fueled by innovation, MediaKind embraces and champions new standards, methodologies, and next-generation, immersive live and on-demand media experiences worldwide. Its end-to-end media solutions portfolio includes Emmy award-winning video compression for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution, advertising and content personalization, high-efficiency cloud DVR, and TV and video delivery platforms. For more information, please visit: www.mediakind.com

About Altice Portugal

Altice Portugal is the market leader in the telecommunications sector and one of the largest investors in Research, Development and Innovation in the country. Present in the lives of Portuguese households and businesses through its brands Altice Empresas, MEO, MEO Blueticket, MEO Energia, MOCHE and SAPO Altice Portugal marks its commitment to Portugal through five strategic pillars: Investment, Innovation, Service Quality and Customer Focus, Proximity, Sustainability and Social Responsibility.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005817/en/

Contacts:

Freddie Weiss

freddie@platformcomms.com

+44 (0)7432674674