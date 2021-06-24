Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.06.2021

24.06.2021 | 08:31
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Statement re bank financing

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Statement re bank financing 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Statement re bank financing 
24-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 
Statement re bank financing 
 
REA is pleased to announce that discussions between its subsidiary, PT REA Kaltim Plantations ("REA Kaltim"), and the 
group's Indonesian bankers, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk ("Mandiri") have been successfully concluded with an 
agreement that the Indonesian rupiah denominated loan and working capital facility currently provided by Mandiri to REA 
Kaltim will be replaced with two new loans and a new working capital facility, denominated in Indonesian rupiah. 
Completion of this agreement remains subject to satisfaction of a number of technical conditions and is expected to 
occur within a few weeks. 
The outstanding principal amount of the existing Mandiri loan to REA Kaltim is Rp 868 billion (USD60.4 million), 
repayable over five years, while the replacement loans will together amount to Rp 1,170 billion (USD81.4 million), 
repayable over eight years. The working capital facility will be reduced from Rp 70 million (USD4.9 million) to Rp 30 
million (USD2.1 million). Security for the new loans and working capital facility will be similar to that for the 
existing loan and working capital facility (and will include a continuing guarantee from REA). The interest rate on 
the new loans and working capital borrowings will be fixed on drawdown but should be no higher than the interest rate 
of 10 per cent per annum payable on the existing term loan and working capital borrowings. 
Proposals for replacement of the existing Mandiri term loan to REA's subsidiary, PT Sasana Yudha Bhakti continue to 
advance through the bank's approval process. 
 
 
Enquiries: 
 
R.E.A Holdings plc 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 113201 
EQS News ID:  1211378 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211378&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
