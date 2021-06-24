Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Breaking News??? Öffnet sich für Rritual jetzt das Tor zum Paradies?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
24.06.2021 | 08:41
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes tbd30 to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, June 24, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
tbd30 AB's shares (short name TBD30 SPAC A) commences today on the Nasdaq
Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs the Financials segment and is the
100th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

tbd30 is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company ("SPAC") that intends to acquire
a Nordic company within business services. Through a business combination with
tbd30 the company can focus on their operations and receive support in
achieving scalable growth through an IPO. The goal for the IPO is to provide
tbd30 with about SEK 800 million in new capital. The company is focused on the
aim of a business combination in the business services sector. 

"We are very pleased with the support and trust that has been shown for tbd30,"
said Inger Bonde, Chairman of the board, tbd30. "It is with great commitment
that we can now look ahead and begin to focus on tbd30's main purpose and
strategy, to find and acquire an attractive Nordic company in the business
services segment. The Board and management will work hard to make all our new
and future shareholders happy and together create long-term shareholder value." 

"We are pleased to see that the introduction of SPACs has been successful,"
said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We will follow tbd30's
journey are they now begin their process of acquiring a company. We wish them
the best of luck." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.