Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes tbd30 to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, June 24, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in tbd30 AB's shares (short name TBD30 SPAC A) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs the Financials segment and is the 100th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. tbd30 is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company ("SPAC") that intends to acquire a Nordic company within business services. Through a business combination with tbd30 the company can focus on their operations and receive support in achieving scalable growth through an IPO. The goal for the IPO is to provide tbd30 with about SEK 800 million in new capital. The company is focused on the aim of a business combination in the business services sector. "We are very pleased with the support and trust that has been shown for tbd30," said Inger Bonde, Chairman of the board, tbd30. "It is with great commitment that we can now look ahead and begin to focus on tbd30's main purpose and strategy, to find and acquire an attractive Nordic company in the business services segment. The Board and management will work hard to make all our new and future shareholders happy and together create long-term shareholder value." "We are pleased to see that the introduction of SPACs has been successful," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We will follow tbd30's journey are they now begin their process of acquiring a company. We wish them the best of luck." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com