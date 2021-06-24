Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.06.2021
Breaking News??? Öffnet sich für Rritual jetzt das Tor zum Paradies?
24.06.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Puuilo

June 24, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Puuilo Plc
shares (short name: PUUILO) commence today on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki.
Puuilo is a mid cap company within the Consumer Discretionary sector. The
company's shares are estimated to move to the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki on
June 29, 2021. Puuilo is the 99th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's
Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the 12th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki
in 2021. 

Puuilo is a Finnish retail store chain established in 1982, known in particular
for its wide product assortment, low prices, good store locations and
convenient shopping experience. The company is focused on, in particular,
do-it-yourself, household and pet products. Puuilo has 33 stores in different
parts of Finland and a rapidly growing online store, which is an important part
of Puuilo's omnichannel approach. Due to its successful store concept, Puuilo
has become one of the leading players in the Finnish discount retail market,
and it is one of the largest retailers in Finland focusing on consumer goods,
measured by net sales. For more information 

"We thank our investors for the strong trust and interest in Puuilo's IPO. The
listing enables continued development of the company and its great growth
story, together with our new shareholders, consisting of institutions, retail
investors and a large amount of Puuilo's own personnel. There is demand for
Puuilo's concept and as a listed company we will now execute our growth
strategy in strong co-operation with our personnel. We intend to keep up the
good work,"comments CEO Juha Saarela of Puuilo. 

"We congratulate Puuilo on the completion of its well-received IPO, and warmly
welcome the company to Nasdaq Helsinki", said Henrik Husman, President of
Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is exciting to welcome a company representing a well-known
brand. We look forward to supporting Puuilo in all stages of their growth, and
provide them with the increased visibility and investor awareness that comes
with a listing on the Main Market." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

 About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively
brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki
Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn
AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the
common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and
Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq
Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 



MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
