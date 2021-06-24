Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Puuilo

June 24, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Puuilo Plc shares (short name: PUUILO) commence today on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki. Puuilo is a mid cap company within the Consumer Discretionary sector. The company's shares are estimated to move to the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki on June 29, 2021. Puuilo is the 99th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the 12th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. Puuilo is a Finnish retail store chain established in 1982, known in particular for its wide product assortment, low prices, good store locations and convenient shopping experience. The company is focused on, in particular, do-it-yourself, household and pet products. Puuilo has 33 stores in different parts of Finland and a rapidly growing online store, which is an important part of Puuilo's omnichannel approach. Due to its successful store concept, Puuilo has become one of the leading players in the Finnish discount retail market, and it is one of the largest retailers in Finland focusing on consumer goods, measured by net sales. For more information "We thank our investors for the strong trust and interest in Puuilo's IPO. The listing enables continued development of the company and its great growth story, together with our new shareholders, consisting of institutions, retail investors and a large amount of Puuilo's own personnel. There is demand for Puuilo's concept and as a listed company we will now execute our growth strategy in strong co-operation with our personnel. We intend to keep up the good work,"comments CEO Juha Saarela of Puuilo. "We congratulate Puuilo on the completion of its well-received IPO, and warmly welcome the company to Nasdaq Helsinki", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is exciting to welcome a company representing a well-known brand. We look forward to supporting Puuilo in all stages of their growth, and provide them with the increased visibility and investor awareness that comes with a listing on the Main Market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com