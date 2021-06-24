Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
24.06.2021 | 08:41
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Spinnova to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

24 June 2021, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Spinnova Plc shares (short name: SPINN) commence today on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Industrials sector. Spinnova is
the 101th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in
2021, and it represents the 13th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. 

Spinnova transforms the way textiles are manufactured globally. Based in
Finland, Spinnova has developed breakthrough technology for making textile
fibre out of wood or waste, such as leather, textile or food waste, without
harmful chemicals. The patented SPINNOVA fibre creates zero waste and side
streams or microplastics, and its CO2 emissions and water use are minimal. For
more information 

"We are delighted that Spinnova's initial public offering raised so much
interest and that we received a significant number of new shareholders. The
proceeds collected enable us to carry out our vision to change the raw material
base of the entire global textile industry for the better. I welcome all new
shareholders along for Spinnova's journey!" says CEO Janne Poranen of Spinnova. 

"We welcome Spinnova to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and
congratulate them on the successful completion of the IPO," said Henrik Husman,
President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We are pleased to have a new innovative
sustainable textile technology company to enter our First North market. We look
forward to follow their journey as a listed company." 

Spinnova Plc has appointed Alexander Corporate Finance Oy as its Certified
Adviser. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the
legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the
Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on
the main market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively
brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki
Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn
AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the
common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and
Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq
Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 


MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
