Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Spinnova to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

24 June 2021, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Spinnova Plc shares (short name: SPINN) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Industrials sector. Spinnova is the 101th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the 13th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. Spinnova transforms the way textiles are manufactured globally. Based in Finland, Spinnova has developed breakthrough technology for making textile fibre out of wood or waste, such as leather, textile or food waste, without harmful chemicals. The patented SPINNOVA fibre creates zero waste and side streams or microplastics, and its CO2 emissions and water use are minimal. "We are delighted that Spinnova's initial public offering raised so much interest and that we received a significant number of new shareholders. The proceeds collected enable us to carry out our vision to change the raw material base of the entire global textile industry for the better. I welcome all new shareholders along for Spinnova's journey!" says CEO Janne Poranen of Spinnova. "We welcome Spinnova to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and congratulate them on the successful completion of the IPO," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We are pleased to have a new innovative sustainable textile technology company to enter our First North market. We look forward to follow their journey as a listed company." Spinnova Plc has appointed Alexander Corporate Finance Oy as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm