Breaking News??? Öffnet sich für Rritual jetzt das Tor zum Paradies?
GlobeNewswire
24.06.2021 | 08:41
First North Denmark: NORD.investments A/S - increase

New shares in NORD.investments A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 25 June 2021. The new shares are issued due
to a private placement. 



Name:              NORD.investments 
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061540184   
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           NORD       
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 20,811,497 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             40 shares    
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  20,811,537 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 18,687.08  
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0,10     
--------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:     223754      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Sasja Dalgaard, Tofte
& Company on tel. +45 26 10 08 77.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003448
