Music fans in Germany and Austria will continue to receive free-to-air music channel in both SD and HD quality via satellite

HIGH VIEW, an independent Munich-based media company, has extended its partnership with SES in a new multi-year contract and secured long-term satellite capacity. Its DELUXE MUSIC channel will continue broadcasting on SES's satellites in SD and HD quality at its prime TV neighbourhood at ASTRA 19.2 degrees East.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623006029/en/

HIGH VIEW Renews Contract with SES, DELUXE MUSIC Airs via ASTRA 19.2 degrees East (Photo: Business Wire)

Reaching up to four million viewers a day, DELUXE MUSIC delivers a mix of current hits, classics and exciting new trends on 20 different editorially-curated shows and moderated programs. With this multi-year contract, viewers in the region will continue to enjoy free-to-air DELUXE MUSIC in SD, and in HD via SES's leading TV platform in Germany HD+.

"Our focus is on delivering extraordinary music experiences to our viewers, so we are pleased that we can continue to reach the widest audience for DELUXE MUSIC in both SD and HD. Whether for entertainment, distraction or as a soundtrack for work or play, DELUXE MUSIC offers its viewers a wide range of high-quality musical entertainment specifically designed for any occasion. Satellite plays a central role in our distribution strategy and I would like to thank SES for being a long-time and trusted partner," said Alexander Trauttmansdorff, Managing Director, HIGH VIEW.

"The multi-year agreement with HIGH VIEW for distributing DELUXE MUSIC proves how critical the reach of satellite is for broadcasters to maximise the value of their content across the widest audience. Across the German TV landscape, music is an essential TV genre that has brought much needed entertainment during the challenging past year," said Christoph Mühleib, Christoph Mühleib, Managing Director of ASTRA Deutschland GmbH, part of SES.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries over 8,400 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 361 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

