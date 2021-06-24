Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Breaking News??? Öffnet sich für Rritual jetzt das Tor zum Paradies?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QCUH ISIN: SE0014855029 Ticker-Symbol: 8IM1 
Tradegate
23.06.21
18:18 Uhr
10,000 Euro
+0,160
+1,63 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPLANTICA AG SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPLANTICA AG SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,10010,36010:18
PR Newswire
24.06.2021 | 08:52
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Implantica achieves regulatory authorisation for RefluxStop in New Zealand

STOCKHOLM, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) today announces that RefluxStop has been granted marketing authorisation from the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority (Medsafe).

RefluxStop is a clinically proven treatment for acid reflux that treats the cause of the disease, allowing a natural physiological function of the lower esophageal sphincter (LES) without affecting the food passageway.

Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica said, "Achieving market authorisation in New Zealand is another step in our regulatory strategy. We are looking forward to commercializing RefluxStop in New Zealand. We are currently in discussions with potential distributors to assist us in bringing this novel anti-reflux treatment to surgeons in New Zealand and Australia."

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on June 24, 2021 at 08:30 a.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-achieves-regulatory-authorisation-for-refluxstop--in-new-zealand,c3373585

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19732/3373585/1436414.pdf

Implantica achieves regulatory authorisation for RefluxStop' in New Zealand

IMPLANTICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.